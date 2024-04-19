British cherry blossom in abundance as the start of the British cherry season looms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, cherry growth is forecasted to be slightly ahead of schedule, and if the weather continues to stay sunny and warm, cherries could hit supermarket shelves as early as the end of May.

Due to its short run-in comparison with other fresh produce seasons, the British cherry season is extra special and savoured by many for the short time British cherries are available – encapsulated by beautiful pink and white flowers created by cherry blossoms, and the sweet, rich taste of the fruit they produce.

What many don’t know is that for British cherries to be produced and sold, they need to go through a pollination process that relies heavily on the diligent work of honeybees, who work to transfer pollen from the male reproductive parts of the flower (the stamens) to the female reproductive parts (stigma).

Best of British: British cherry blossom is in abundance at Little Sharsted Farm, Kent, where fruit has been grown by the Neaves family since 1944. Amidst the blossoms, honeybees diligently pollinate the British cherry trees, transferring pollen from the male reproductive parts of the flower (the stamens) to the female reproductive parts (stigma), which is vital for ensuring each flower transforms into a juicy full of flavour cherry. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

This process enables fertilisation of each blossom flower which ultimately leads to the development of delicious British cherries.

British cherry trees are particularly dependent on honeybees because their flowers are relatively small with a relatively low nectar reward.

Bees are well-suited to pollinate cherry trees because they are attracted to the bright colours and sweet fragrance of the flowers and are able to manoeuvre their bodies in such a way as to effectively collect and transfer pollen.

Jon Hillary, Driscoll’s cherry product manager, commented: “As we prepare for the cherry season, we’re preparing to see cherry growth a little earlier than anticipated this season.

“However, the cherry blossoms will require warmer, stable weather conditions to ensure optimal pollination.

“While forecasts suggest an early start to the cherry season, it will depend on whether we see a sunnier spring ahead.

“Nevertheless, we're looking forward to delivering fresh British cherries to consumers.”

Berry Gardens cherry grower Sarah Neaves said: “This year’s British cherry blossom really is in its abundance, with our honeybees working hard to pollinate each of the cherry flowers, allowing them to develop into sweet British cherries.

“If the warmer spring weather continues we could see the British cherry season arriving a few weeks earlier this year – we’re looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.

“British cherries are truly exceptional fruits and we’ll be immensely proud to provide them to Driscoll's this summer.”

Cherries sold by Driscoll’s to UK retailers are grown by Berry Gardens Growers, who stretch from Kent to Kincardineshire with orchards in Kent, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Norfolk, Staffordshire, and Perthshire all contributing to this year’s harvest.