Young members from Scotland, England, Wales, also with visitors from the Irish Simmental Cattle Breeders Club travelled to Northern Ireland to compete in the prestigious competition.

The event was held at Kilbride Farm, Doagh, home of WH Robson and Family and the Kilbride Farm Simmental herd. There were four classes to be assessed by the young judges – Class 1: Young Bulls; Class 2: Dry Cows; Class 3: In-calf Heifers; Class 4: Young Heifers

There were 48 competitors across three categories: Under 21 (Junior), 21-30 (Senior) and the same for international guests. All judges competed as individuals but were also paired with another judge within their age category and their scores were combined as an overall team result. There was an open competition for other competitors and family members which was also highly contested.

Master Judge for the event was Iain Green of Corskie Simmentals, Garmouth. His role involved adjudicating the reasoning element for all 48 young judges along with timekeeper, Shane McDonald.

In addition to the stock judging competition, judges and visitors enjoyed a farm tour around

the Kilbride Farm Simmental Herd where there was an impressive show of young bulls, breeding females and young stock. The afternoon was followed by an evening of socialising and a hog roast before the announcement of results.

Senior Individual: 1st Place – Martin Cunningham, Belfast; 2nd Place – Katie Boyes, Yorkshire; 3rd Place – Holly Lutkin, East Anglia

Junior Individual: 1st Place – Erin Nelson, Rosslea; 2nd Place – Chloe Cade, East Anglia; 3rd Place – Callum Leedham, North Yorkshire

Senior Team: 1st Place – Katie Boyes and Alex Bulmer (North East Simmental Cattle Breeders Club); 2nd Place – Holly Lutkin and Daisy Jones (East Anglia Simmental Cattle Breeders Club); 3rd Place – Martin Cunningham and Kyra Parke (NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club)

Junior Team: 1st Place – Isabelle Markham and Chloe Cade (East Anglia Simmental Cattle Breeders Club); 2nd Place – Erin Nelson and Molly Bradley (NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club); 3rd Place – Emma Stronach and Aimee Stronach (Scottish Simmental Cattle Breeders Club)

International Senior Individual: 1st Place – Cian Connolly, Leitrim; 2nd Place – Eilish Gill, Mayo; 3rd Place – Jamie Reape, Mayo

Individual Junior Individual: 1st Place – Jimmy Neeham, Cork; 2nd Place – Bridin Needham, Cork

International Teams: 1st Place – Cian Connolly and Jamie Reape (Western Simmental Club); 2nd Place – Conor Maher and Eilish Gill (Western Simmental Club); 3rd Place – Cian Martin and Eoghan Coogan (Southern Simmental Club)

Open Competition: 1st Place – Timothy Hamilton; 2nd Place – Fiona Sutherland; 3rd Place – Sarah Jane Young

The young members attended Antrim Show for the 2024 Simmental National Show on Saturday, 27th July where there was a superb lineup of Simmentals on the day.

Several NI young members were involved in showing animals as well as participating in the Young Handlers competition.

In the 8-12 years old category, Lewis Dodd was placed first, Timothy Rainey placed second and Danny Clarke placed third. In the 13-18 years old category, Jamie Dodd placed first and Rhys Rodgers was placed second.

Following this, the young members travelled to the Hiltonstown Herd of Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone. The visitors were taken on a farm tour, with viewing of excellent breeding stock before a barbeque and socialising in the evening.

On Sunday 28th July, the young members travelled to Newry to visit the Ballinalare Farm herd of Joe and Alan Wilson. Visitors were also given a farm tour which includes several animals to be featured in their upcoming export sale on 7th September. There are to be approximately 25 animals within this catalogue including full embryo siblings to the unbeaten Ballinalare Farm Nikita and the 28,000 gns Banhill Farm Masterpiece.

The Northern Ireland Simmental Club extends it’s sincere thanks to all host farms for their organisation, hospitality and generosity to making the weekend a huge success.

“All farms and Simmental herd visits were a credit to the families involved and testament to their dedication to the Simmental breed,” an Irish Simmental Cattle Society spokesperson said.

Also, thanks to Master Judge, Iain Green, for sharing his expertise and adjudicating the event as well as to all young members, family members and visitors for attending all events and supporting the club.

2 . sim 1.jpg 1st Place – Isabelle Markham and Chloe Cade (East Anglia Simmental Cattle Breeders Club) Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales