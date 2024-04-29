Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This 4-month project, co-funded by InnovateUK, aims to analyze waste from Broighter Gold’s manufacturing process and explore opportunities to develop new revenue streams.

The Innovate UK Accelerated Knowledge Transfer (AKT) scheme supports a UK Higher Education (HE), Further Education (FE) institution, Research Organisation (RTO) or Catapult (the Knowledge Base partner), such as the NWRC in this case, to work with a UK registered business, charitable company, or charity, to deliver a short, rapid and targeted intervention to accelerate the evaluation or development of an innovation project or concept, which has the potential for significant impact for the business partner, which in this case is Broighter Gold.

Dr Fergal Tuffy, Technology Innovation Manager at the NWRC’s Business Support Centre said: “Innovate UK, is the UK’s innovation agency, whose aim is to drive productivity and economic growth in all UK regions, by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. NWRC has collaborated with Broighter Gold for a number of years and following the funding call announcement, we engaged with Leona at Broighter Gold to go through ideas that the business would like to explore.”

Stella Graham, NWRC Foodovation Centre Manager, Dr Fergal Tuffy, NWRC BSC Technology Innovation Manager, Leona Kane, Business Owner, Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, and Karen Marran NWRC Foodovation NWRC Technical Consultant in Food Technology, and announcing the new AKT collaboration.

He continued: “We leveraged funding from the Department for Economy NI-funded Connected programme, which provided funding for the NWRC’s food innovation centre, - Foodovation, and our technical consultant in food technology, Karen Marran, to scope the business and market needs and collaborate with Broighter Gold to develop a business case and funding application which has now been successful.”

Stella Graham, Foodovation Manager, described the project as “an exciting opportunity for the Centre to extend their relationship with Broighter Gold.”

She added: “At Foodovation, we work with over 50 businesses annually across a wide range of food and drink segments, from meat and ready meals, to bakery, confectionary and drinks. Broighter Gold are innovators in their market and this project will allow Foodovation to collaborate with Leona and the team, to analyse waste and consider opportunities to create efficiencies and new revenue streams for the business.”

