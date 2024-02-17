bTB consultation to run its course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A UFU deputation met Northern Ireland’s new farm minister, Andrew Muir MLA, earlier this week.

Union president, David Brown, commented. “Prior to the meeting we had been informed by DAERA veterinary service that the public consultation could not be taken off the table at this stage: it must be allowed to run its full course.

“However we relayed to the minister the deep anger and annoyance felt by all farmers at the DAERA proposal being out forward in the first place.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, UFU president David Brown, UFU deputy president William Irvine and UFU CEO Wesley Aston.

Brown likened the steps taken by DAERA as taxi drivers having their vehicles removed by government and only receiving a 75% compensation rate.

“But that’s only part of the analogy,” Brown continued.

“The taxi drivers concerned would then be told they could not work for six months after the mandatory removal of their vehicles.

“We made it perfectly clear to the minister that such a scenario would be facing many livestock farmers, should the DAERA proposal be enacted in any way.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with Max Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, NIEL and Stephen Aston, Chief Executive, NIEL.

David Brown is encouraging all farmers to participate in the bTB public consultation.

The meeting with Andrew Muir allowed the UFU deputation to raise a number of other policy matters that are impacting on local agriculture at the present time.

These included future agriculture policy and the need to include sheep as a key enterprise across Northern Ireland.

The UFU representatives in attendance also called for certainty around an increased long-term budget for agriculture.

David Brown again:

"We were encouraged that the minister stressed the commitment that the NI Executive is determined that Northern Ireland's unique circumstances will be considered in drawing up a future support budget," said Mr Brown.

The UFU discussed other key issues including Lough Neagh, ammonia, flash flooding, generational renewal, access to labour, the importance of food security, Windsor Framework and support for small scale renewables.

David Brown continued:

"There are issues the UFU believe the minister could deliver on very quickly, including the faster implementation of BVD legislation.

It was particularly encouraging to hear assurances from the minister that agriculture is very much a key part of the economy.

“We are also glad Mr Muir wants a good relationship with the UFU and recognised that agriculture and the environment were complimentary rather than competing objectives, accepting that farmers are key custodians of the countryside.

"While there are many challenges facing the farming industry there are also significant opportunities which can be delivered by collaborative work between Government and industry.

“Profitable, environmentally sustainable farming must be our joint key objective and important work needs to be done to allow the farming industry to maximise production efficiencies.”

He concluded:

"The minister has agreed to meet the UFU regularly and we hope this is evidence of things yet to come for the betterment of the agricultural industry.”

Andrew Muir has met representations from both the UFU and Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL) over recent days.

He commented:

“I am completely committed to delivering across the full remit of my Department, as well as listening to and learning from all sectors and stakeholders.

"These meetings have provided a great opportunity to hear more about the challenges facing both the farming and environmental sectors and to learn more about their key priorities and areas of mutual benefit. I am determined to take action as soon as I can on many of the issues raised.”

Referencing his meeting with the UFU the minister said it was really useful to hear first-hand the challenges facing our agri-food sector.

“We discussed many issues including future farm support measures, animal health including TB and how we can achieve our challenging environmental objectives,” he further explained.

Minister Muir concluded:

“I was clear with both NIEL and the UFU that I want us to work together in a constructive way to implement policies and strategies that have the dual aim of a healthy environment and a thriving agri-food sector.