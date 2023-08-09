The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months old. Topped to £620 for Charolais Bull Calf for an Annaclone farmer. Weanling Bull calves topped to £900 for a 404k from Banbridge farmer. Fat Cows topped £1160 for 744k, MBE.

Cows and calves topped £1250, heifers topped £1370 for 522k Angus, bullocks topped at £1540 for 602k Limousin.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Rathfriland mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull Calfs: Annaclone farmer Charolais £620, Clough farmer Blue at £400, Lurgan farmer Angus at £380, Clough farmer Blue at £365, Downpatrick farmer Angus at £330, Lurgan farmer, Blue at £330, Blue at £320, Clough farmer Angus at £305. Lurgan farmer Blue at £300, Lurgan farmer Blue at £290.

Heifer Calfs

Annaclone farmer Blue at £480, Clough farmer Charolais at £360, Blue at £340, Downpatrick farmer Angus at £330, Clough farmer Blue at £320, Lurgan farmer Blue at £300, Downpatrick farmer Angus at £300, Angus at £280, Limousin at £270, Lurgan farmer Angus at £230.

WEANLING Male Calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade. Banbridge farmer Blue 404k at £900, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 468k at £850, Rostrevor farmer Limousin 298k at £830, Banbridge farmer Blue 376k at £760, Ballyward farmer Angus 346k at £710, Charolais 268k at £700, Banbridge farmer Angus 414k at £700, Ballyward farmer Hereford 340k at £690, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 404k at £670. Dromara farmer Friesian 428k at £660.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Newry farmer Angus 480k at £970, Banbridge farmer Blue 376k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Angus 444k at £800, Angus 454k at £800, Angus 394k at £740, Banbridge farmer Blonde 346k at £720, Ballyward farmer Limousin 316k at £700, Blonde 300k at £690, Rostrevor farmer Simmental 214k at £620, Simmental 210k at £560.

Fat Cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cow sold to a flying trade. Banbridge farmer MBE 744k at £1160, Castlewellan farmer MA 614k at £1000, Downpatrick farmer Angus 638k at £990, Charolais 708k at £970, Blonde 538k at £840, Banbridge farmer Simmental 640k at £800, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 510k at £640.

Cows and Calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1250, Dromore Farmer FCK cow and FCK Calf at £1130, Limousin cow and FCK calf at £1080.

Heifers

Katesbridge farmer Angus 522k at £1370, MA 512k at £1290, Angus 562k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Angus 634k at £1250, Katesbridge farmer Angus 548k at £1240, Angus 468k at £1200, Angus 532k at £1140, Charolais 484k at £1100, Newry farmer Angus 528k at £1090, Katesbridge farmer Angus 516k at £1090.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 602k at £1540, Limousin 576k at £1430, Aghagallon farmer Blue 516k at £1260, Dromore farmer Charolais 544k at £1250, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 594k at £1210, Banbridge farmer Hereford 502k at £1190, Aghagallon farmer Hereford 526k at £1170, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 600k at £1170, Newry farmer Friesian 520k at £1110, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 572k at £1100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.36 a kilo for 28kg at £150, Fat ewes topped at £248 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge farmer. More ewes over the £170 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £158,

Spring Lambs

Rathfriland farmer 28k at £150, Ballyward farmer 30k at £120.50, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £117, Annaclone farmer 24.80k at £113.50, Hilltown farmer 26.90k at £113, Katesbridge farmer 23.30k at £113, Kilkeel farmer 24.10k at £111.50, Portaferry farmer 24k at £108,

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer at £248, Newry farmer at £220, Corbet farmer at £188, Ballynahinch farmer at £158, Ballynahinch farmer at £146, Ballyward farmer at £144, Corbet farmer at £140, Newry farmer at £138, Ballyward farmer at £132, Whitecross farmer at £130.

FAT RAMS

Kilkeel Farmer at £135,

Breeding Ewes

Katesbridge farmer £160, £150, £146, £140,