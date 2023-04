The dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months old. Topped to £515 for Limousin, Heifer Calf for a Mayobridge farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1290 for a 500k Hereford from Hillsborough farmer. Fat Cows topped £1630 for 876k, Charollais, Heifers Topped £1520 for 610k Blue, Bullocks topped at £1910 for 660k Limousin,.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves

All the latest prices from Rathfriland Co-Op

Katesbridge Farmer Limousin £360, Hilltown Farmer Simmental @ £300, Dromore Farmer Hereford @ £290, Hilltown Farmer Blue @ £290, Banbridge Farmer Angus @ £255, Dromore Farmer Hereford @ £230, Dromore Farmer Hereford @ £190, Banbridge Farmer Angus @ £185, Dromore Farmer Hereford @ £180,

Heifer Calfs:

Hilltown Farmer Limousin at £515, Limousin at £450, Warrenpoint Farmer Limousin at £350, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin at £330, Limousin at £330, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £310, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £310, Limousin at £310, Angus at £310.

WEANLING Male Calves

Rathfriland Farmer Charollais 218k at £750 (344), Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 252k at £780 (310), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 326k at £990 (304), Lisburn Farmer Charollais 280k at £850 (303), Hillsborough Farmer Hereford 500k at £1290, Limousin 412k at £1140, Angus 450k at £1090, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 340k at £1020, Warrenpoint Farmer FCK 438k at £1000, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 326k at £990, Hillsborough Farmer Shorthorn 446k at £930, Warrenpoint Farmer Angus 400k at £890, Lisburn Farmer Charollais 314k at £880, Charollais 308k at £870.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Ballyward Farmer Limousin 370k at £1270 (344), Limousin 340k at £1160 (342), Limousin 272k at £910 (335), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 370k at £1270, Limousin 388k @ £1180, Limousin 340k at £1160, Warrenpoint Farmer Charollais 410k at £1050, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 334k at £1040, Limousin 344k at £1020, Limousin 344k at £1000, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 292k at £940, Dromara Farmer Charollais 306k at £930.

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 876k at £1630, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 538k at £1380, Lisburn Farmer Friesian 728k at £1050, FCK 632k at £1000, Loughbrickland Farmer Friesian 502k at £730.

Springing Cows

Portadown Farmer Blue cow at £1400, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian cow at £1170, Mayobridge Farmer Angus Cow at £1170.

Store Heifers

Rathfriland Farmer Blue 610k at £1520, Hillsborough Farmer Simmental 506k at £1480, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 598k at £1440, Angus 576k at £1430, Blue 564k at £1430, Blue 522k at £1370, Angus 550k at £1350, Blue 510k at £1190, Angus 532k at £1180, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 328k at £920.

Bullocks

Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 478k at £1520 (318), Limousin 540k at £1700 (315), Limousin 502k at £1490 (297), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 660k at £1910, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 652k at £1830, Simmental 636k at £1750, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 540k at £1700, Limousin 534k at £1570, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 658k at £156, Hillsborough Farmer Limosin 478k at £1520, Limousin 502k at £1490, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 654k at £1450, Charollais 558k at £1400, Angus 668k at £1400.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Dromara farmer topped the sale at £6.05 a kilo for 21kg at £127, Fat ewes topped at £198 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilkeel Farmer. More ewes over the £188 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £180,

Spring Lambs

Newry Farmer 30k at £137, Annalong Farmer 35k at £135.50, 25k at £135.50, Ballyward Farmer 24.40k at £133, 23k at £129, Dromore Farmer 21k at £127, Castlewellan Farmer 22.7k at £125, Seaforde Farmer 22.1k at £123.50, Ballyward Farmer 22k at £123.

Hoggets

Ballymartin Farmer 39k at £142, Kilkeel Farmer 30.7k at £142, Banbridge Farmer 30.1kg at £139, Kilkeel Farmer 36.5k at £137. Rathfriland Farmer 30.10k at £125, Ballynahinch Farmer 22.5k at £124, Loughbrickland Farmer 26.5k at £121.5, Rathfriland Farmer 23.2k at £121, Banbridge Farmer 28.20k at £121, Annalong Farmer 22.2k at £116.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel Farmer at £198, Banbridge Farmer at £194, Seaforde Farmer at £188, Ballyward Farmer at £176, poyntzpass Farmer at £174, Ballymartin Farmer at £170, Dromara Farmer at £170, Rathfriland Farmer at £161, Ballymartin Farmer at £160, Armagh Farmer at £154.

FAT RAMS

Dromore Farmer at £116, Banbridge Farmer at £86.

EWE’S AND LAMBS

Ballyward Farmer at £255, Newry Farmer at £250, Dromore Farmer at £245.

