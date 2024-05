Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1800 for 820kg (219ppk), Newry farmer £1780 for 690kg (258ppk), Ballyward farmer £1760 for 716kg (246ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 890kg (193ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1610 for 822kg (196ppk), Ballyward farmer £1560 for 612kg (255ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1520 for 642kg (237ppk), Ballyward farmer £1490 for 648kg (230ppk), Hilltown farmer £1470 for 724kg (203ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1380 for 670kg (206ppk), Ballyward farmer £1270 for 624kg (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 592kg (212ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 450kg (255ppk).

Weanling Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1230 for 448kg (275ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1210 for 428kg (283ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1070 for 384kg (279ppk), Mayobridge £1050 for 350kg (300ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1000 for 364kg (275ppk), Katesbridge farmer £990 for 306kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 300kg (323ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 312kg (304ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £940 for 322kg (292ppk), Downpatrick farmer £920 for 304kg (302ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Dromara farmer £1350 for 396kg (341ppk) and £1310 for 450kg (291ppk), Whitecross farmer £1200 for 378kg (317ppk), Dromara farmer £1200 for 422kg (284ppk) and £1150 for 392kg (293ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 312kg (362ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1100 for 324kg (339ppk) and £1060 for 276kg (384ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1040 for 362kg (287ppk) and £970 for 336kg (289ppk), Castlewellan farmer £970 for 284kg (341ppk), Leitrim farmer £890 for 266kg (335ppk) and £860 for 264kg (326ppk), Katesbridge farmer £830 for 264kg (314ppk), Leitrim farmer £800 for 264kg (303ppk).

stock image

Heifers: Cabra farmer £1740 for 490kg (355ppk), Newry farmer £1620 for 540kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1560 for 556kg (281ppk), Cabra farmer £1550 for 546kg (284ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1480 for 514kg (288ppk), Newry farmer £1480 for 526kg (281ppk) and £1470 for 518kg (283ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1440 for 438kg (329ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 480kg (275ppk), Cabra farmer £1270 for 402kg (316ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 434kg (288ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2010 for 702kg (286ppk), Ballykinlar farmer £1860 for 656kg (284ppk), £1850 for 666kg (278ppk), £1820 for 632kg (288ppk), £1800 for 636kg (283ppk), £1790 for 630kg (284ppk), £1700 for 596kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1680 for 604kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1600 for 566kg (283ppk), Newry farmer £1580 for 488kg (324ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1540 for 566kg (277ppk), Ballyward farmer £1510 for 470kg (321ppk) and £1510 for 528kg (286ppk), Annalong farmer £1510 for 484kg (312ppk), Clough farmer £1500 for 516kg (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1500 for 506kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 472kg (318ppk), Annalong farmer £1490 for 484kg (308ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1470 for 478kg (307ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 448kg (321ppk), Clough farmer £1420 for 480kg (296ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1420 for 452kg (314ppk), Clough farmer £1410 for 462kg (305ppk), £1400 for 476kg (294ppk), Ballyward farmrer £1400 for 440kg (318ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 436kg (321ppk) and £1400 for 444kg (315ppk), Clough farmer £1390 for 464kg (300ppk), Ballyward farmer £1390 for 452kg (307ppk), Castlewellan famer £1370 for 448kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 430kg (302ppk).

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 2nd May saw Mourne Blackface ewe lambs sell to £560, ewes and lambs to £292, fat ewes to £232 and fat lambs to £183.

Ewes & lambs: Annalong farmer £292, £280 and £250.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £232, Ardaragh farmer £216, Mayobridge farmer £212 and £200, Hilltown farmer £197, Kilkeel farmer £196, Kilcoo farmer £192, Hilltown farmer £190, Kilkeel farmer £184, Kilkeel farmer £182, Cabra farmer £180, Castlewellan farmer £176, Rathfriland farmer £174, Cabra farmer £172, Kilkeel farmer £166, Hilltown farmer £165, Killowen farmer £162, Kilkeel farmer £160, Castlewellan farmer £158, Hilltown farmer £156, Mayobridge farmer £152, Kilcoo farmer £152, Hilltown farmer £150.