Bullocks sell to £3100 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks sold to £3100, £2255 over weight and 502ppk at Newtownstewart, while heifers sold to £2390, £1750 over weight and 434ppk.

Fat Cows to £1990 and 372ppk.

Bullock and Bull prices: F McAleer Plumbridge 845kgs £3100, 755kgs £2945; M Moore Drumquin 610kgs £2310, 460kgs £1960. T R Crawford Droit 575kgs £2175, 465kgs £1590; H Catterson Castlederg 345kgs £1730, 380kgs £1715, 360kgs £1520, 325kgs £1500, 260kgs £1220; Niall Devine Donemana 495kgs £1660, 320kgs £1200.

Heifer prices: F McAleer Plumbridge 660kgs £2390, 620kgs £2310, 640kgs £2290; Ronan Dolan Belleek 610kgs £2360, 580kgs £2180, 575kgs £2130; T R Crawford Droit 530kgs £2250, 480kgs £2040, 465kgs £2000, 475kgs £2000; T Johnston Castlederg 575kgs £2140; H Catterson Castlederg 325kgs £1410, 350kgs £1400, 305kgs £1290, 330kgs £1200, 345kgs £1190.

Other heifers sold from £1090 up.

Fat Cows: T R Crawford Droit 535kgs £372; J F Kelly Glenmornan 645kgs £274; A Claudy farmer 720kgs £270, L Kelly 605kgs £216.

Fries Cows: S~J Hemphill Castlederg 610kgs £236, 480kgs £258, 585kgs £169; L Pollock Castlederg 580kgs £195, 505kgs £187 R T Sproule Strabane 620kgs £187.

At the weekly sheep sale, Lambs sold to £172.50 while ewes and rams sold to £297.

A Hawkes 28kgs £172.50; R~G Wilson 28.50kgs £168.50; 26kgs £161; G A Crawford 27.50kgs £165; J Donnell 25.50kgs £161; J R Hemphill 25.50kgs £156; W Cleland 25kgs £152; S Caldwell 24.50kgs £147.50; B T McGlinchey 24kgs £147; D Lecky 24kgs £146.50; P McFarland 23.50kgs £144.50; 22kgs £138; M Lynch 23.50kgs £144.50; N McKernan 24kgs £144; R Sproule 24kgs £143.50; S Sproule 23.50kgs £140.50; S Kee 22kgs £140.50; P Keenan 23.50kgs £140; J Wilson 23kgs £139; T Stronge 23.50kgs £138; L Robb 22.50kgs £136; M Beattie 22.50kgs £136; J Leitch 21.50kgs £134.

Other lambs sold from £90 up.

Fat ewes and rams: R S Moore £297 and £260; J Donnell £216; J R Hemphill £186; M M Beattie £170; £155; B T McGlinchey £122; Other Ewes sold from £74 up.