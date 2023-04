Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £182, Kilkeel farmer £174, Hilltown farmer £173, Kilkeel farmer £170, Newry farmer £153, Kilcoo farmer £148, Shinn farmer £144, Warrenpoint farmer £140, Annaclone farmer £139, Newry farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £132, Warrenpoint farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £128, Banbridge farmer £123, Kilcoo farmer £119 and £118.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £133 for 30.3kg (439ppk), Hilltown farmer £132 for 32kg (412ppk), Kilcoo farmer £130 for 24kg (541ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 24kg (525ppk), Downpatrick farmer £125.50 for 24.6kg (510ppk), Cabra farmer £125 for 25kg (500ppk), Newry farmer £123 for 24kg (513ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121 for 22.5kg (537ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 8th April saw fat cows sell to £1830, heifers to £1840 and bullocks to £2260.

All the latest prices from Hilltown

Fat cows: Mayobridge farmer £1830 for 744kg (246ppk), Cabra farmer £1820 for 722kg (252ppk), Dromara farmer £1650 for 774kg (213ppk), Hilltown farmer £1630 for 696kg (234ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1610 for 628kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 762kg (210ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1600 for 638kg (250ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 606kg (239ppk), Cabra farmer £1440 for 588kg (245ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 544kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 508kg (236ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1990, Kilkeel farmer £1860, Kilkeel farmer £1680 and £1480.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1090 for 398kg (274ppk), Killowen farmer £1090 for 358kg (304ppk), Castlewellan famer £1060 for 454kg (233ppk), Cabra farmer £1020 for 380kg (268ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 356kg (281ppk), Cabra farmer £980 for 320kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £920 for 346kg (266ppk), Bryansford farmer £850 for 290kg (293ppk), Hilltown farmer £830 for 242kg (343ppk), Kilcoo farmer £820 for 270kg (303ppk), Kilkeel farmer £770 for 286kg (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 256kg (296ppk), Bryansford farmer £750 for 228kg (328ppk), Bryansford farmer £710 for 220kg (322ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Dromara farmer £1660 for 506kg (328ppk), Dromara farmer £1460 for 476kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 400kg (352ppk), £1400 for 390kg (359ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 382kg (366ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 334kg (392ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 360kg (355ppk), Killowen farmer £1260 for 396kg (318ppk), Shinn farmer £1250 for 382kg (327ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 396kg (315ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 356kg (334ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1140 for 352kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 316kg (351ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 296kg (361ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1050 for 298kg (352ppk), Rostrevor farmer £960 for 280kg (342ppk), Dromara farmer £940 for 302kg (311ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 288kg (309ppk), Rostrevor farmer £810 for 248kg (326ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer £1840 for 612kg (300ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1730 for 512kg (337ppk), Portadown farmer £1720 for 574kg (299ppk), Dromara farmer £1700 for 668kg (254ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1580 for 528kg (299ppk), Dromara farmer £1500 for 508kg (295ppk), Portadown farmer £1480 for 514kg (288ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 480kg (295ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 442kg (312ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1270 for 506kg (251ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1180 for 392kg (301ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1120 for 380kg (294ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 344kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 308kg (311ppk).