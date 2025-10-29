Buoyant trade as Limousin bulls sell to 12,000gns at Ballymena

Trade peaked at 12,000gns, with auctioneer Graham Loughrey confirming a 95% clearance, resulting in 20 bulls changing hands to average £6,321 each – representing an increase of £2,814 on last year’s sale when 20 lots averaged £3,507 per head.

Sale leader at 12,000gns was the first prize Birchwood Volcano from Marty and Ronan McGurk, Cookstown. This twenty-month-old entry was sired by the herd’s privately purchased stock bull, Ampertaine Progressive, and is out of the Sympa daughter, Millburn Jewel – purchased for 8,000 Euros at the Millburn dispersal in 2020.

Birchwood Volcano is a stylish bull with a F94L myostatin pairing. He set a new herd record for the 15-cow herd, selling to Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick, County Antrim.

Ampertaine Progressive is doing a great job in the herd, having previously bred Birchwood Vikki sold for 6,000gns, Birchwood Vibrant sold for 5,200gns and Birchwood Turbo sold for 5,000gns.

Second highest bid of the evening 10,000gns was secured by vets Brian and Cahir McAuley, Antrim, for their senior champion Larkhill Vavavoom. A twenty-one-month-old Whinfellpark Lomu son, he was bred from Larkhill Jenny – one of 20 pedigree females in the herd. His full brother Larkhill Rembrandt sold for a top price of 10,000gns at Ballymena in May 2022.

Larkhill Vavavoom has F94L and NT821 myostatin genes. He was described by judge Declan McKenna, Clogher, as a big stylish bull with good conformation. This one sold for export to Jim Heery’s commercial suckler herd at Wilton, Bailieboro, County Cavan.

Commercial suckler farmer and fatstock producer Declan McKenna awarded the junior and supreme overall championships, sponsored by Countryside Services, to the May 2024 born Merrisfield Vinti. Bred by Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim, he was consigned by Gareth Corrie from Drumhilla Farm in Newtownards.

Sired by Mr Corrie’s 35,000gns stock bull Ampertaine Majestic – intermediate and supreme overall champion at Carlisle in May 2018 – this young bull was bred from the Ampertaine Elgin daughter, Ampertaine Stunner.

The champion has double copies of the F94L myostatin gene and sold to P & S McNally from Cookstown for 9,000gns.

The judge commented: “Thanks to the NI Limousin Club for inviting me to judge. There was a good turnout of bulls and the standard was high throughout the classes. The overall champion is a well-muscled bull with tremendous conformation, good locomotion and breed character."

Francis McAuley, and son Frank, Toomebridge, sold the second placed Carmorn Vantheman for 7500gns. This March 2024 entry was sired by the 11,000gns Seanita Superhero, and bred from the Rocky daughter, Carmorn Margarita. Buyer was M Braniff from Downpatrick.

Three lots came under the hammer at 6,000gns each.

They included Artanagh Victor, the April 2024 born reserve intermediate champion bred by WJ McIlroy from Dromara. Sired by Wilodge Cerberus, and out of the Ampertaine Majestic daughter, Artanagh Rosie, he has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes. This one was snapped up by R McNabney from Broughshane.

The fourth placed McParlands Val ET sold for 6,000gns to H Griffith, Ballinagh, County Cavan. Born in February 2024, he was sired by the Wilodge Vantastic son, Castleview Gringo, and is bred from the Ionesco daughter, Sucette. This bull has two copies of the F94L gene.

Also selling ag 6,000gns was Gareth Corrie’s the second prize winning Drumhilla VIP. This eighteen-month-old bull is an embryo son from Ampertaine Elgin and the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Ampertaine Lucia. He has F94L and Q204X genes and sold to Mark Boyd from Garvagh.

Nine bulls sold for 5,000gns and over; and four lots sold for export to England and ROI.

Results from the showring:

Champions

Supreme overall champion: Drumhilla Farm, Merrisfield Vinti. Reserve: Quinn Bros, Killydun Victor.

Senior Champion: Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Vavavoom. Reserve: Michael McKeefry, Eniver Untold.

Intermediate Champion: Quinn Bros, Killydun Victor. Reserve: WJ McIlroy, Artanagh Victor.

Junior Champion: Drumhilla Farm, Merrisfield Vinti. Reserve: Quinn Bros, Killydun Volt.

Classes

Class 1 – senior bulls: 1, Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Vavavoom by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, Michael McKeefry, Eniver Untold by Eniver Tom; 3, C & F McAuley’s Carmorn Vautour by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, Messrs J and J Aiken, Carnew Victor by Aughalion Prince.

Class 2 – senior bulls: 1, Marty and Ronan McGurk, Birchwood Volcano by Ampertaine Progressive; 2, Messrs J and J Aiken, Carnew Viscount by Gunnerfleet Lion; 3, Marty and Ronan McGurk, Birchwood Vance by Claddagh McCabe; 4, MacParlim Genetics, McParlands Val by Castleview Gringo.

Class 3 – intermediate bulls: 1, WJ McIlroy, Artanagh Victor by Wilodge Cerberus; 2, C & F McAuley, Carmorn Vantheman by Seanita Superhero; 3, Drumhill Farm, Drumhilla Viking by Westpit Omaha.

Class 4 – intermediate bulls: 1, Quinn Bros, Killydun Victor by Pabo Peredur; 2, Drumhilla Farms, Drumhilla VIP by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, Derek and David Campbell, Mossbrook Victor by Plumtree Fantastic; 4, Derek Frew, Frewstown Vinnie by Jalex Simplysuperb.

Class 5 – junior bulls: 1, Drumhilla Farm, Merrisfield Vinti by Ampertaine Majestic; 2, MacParlim Genetics, McParlands Volvo by McParlands Liteforever.

Class 6 – junior bulls: 1, Quinn Bros, Killydun Volt by Ampertaine Magnum; 2, Quinn Bros, Killydun Vinnie by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, RAG Savage, Aghadolgan Vulcan by Westpit Omaha.

1 . Ballymena Limousin judge Declan McKenna. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images. Ballymena Limousin judge Declan McKenna. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Mena McCloskey and Jack Hunter pictured at the Limousin show and sale in Ballymena.. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Mena McCloskey and Jack Hunter pictured at the Limousin show and sale in Ballymena.. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Reserve junior champion was Killydun Volt bred by Quinn Bros, Kilrea. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Reserve junior champion was Killydun Volt bred by Quinn Bros, Kilrea. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales