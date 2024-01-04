Bushmills pinpointed in UK as ‘Whiskey to watch in 2024’

OLD Bushmills has been named one of just three Irish whiskeys to watch in 2024 by an influential magazine for men in the US, the most important and fast growing market for the County Antrim company.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bushmills was named alongside Waterford and Powerscourt by Men’s Journal on the basis of a stellar performance in 2023 with Alex Thomas, the talented master blender.

The magazine says Bushmills “made huge strides in 2023, selling more than one million cases for the first time, and opening the £37 million Causeway Distillery that increased production from five million litres of alcohol per annum to 11 million litres per annum. Bushmills has the history and inventory, and now the capacity to make an even bigger mark on Irish whiskey in the years to come”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish whiskey, the magazine adds, continues “to experience steady growth globally, thanks to new international markets, a heightened focus on luxury, and the category’s ability to innovate”.

Alex Thomas, master blender at Old Bushmills, a whiskey to watch in US. (Pic: Bradley Quinn)

In 2022, the value of Irish whiskey exports surpassed €1 billion for the first time, according to the Irish Whiskey Association, and forecasts suggest further acceleration. In 2023, 12.9 million nine-litre cases were sold, representing a 3.22 per cent increase from the previous year, data from Euromonitor International shows. A projection of 13.4 million cases for 2024 would mean an increase of 3.68 per cent in 2024.

Mark Reynier, chief executive and founder of Waterford Distillery, predicts “consumers will gravitate to brands that are transparent about their distilling practices, saying Irish whiskey can capitalise on demand for innovation and premiumisation”.

“In France, for example, we’ve found a receptive audience for those seeking high-provenance, global single malts, as opposed to more-of-the-same cask finishes from Scotland, and have seen growth despite the harder trading conditions,” he says. “Irish whiskey has the potential, as a category, to offer far more product diversity than Scotch whisky, and will continue to do so if it can break out from historical quality and ‘cheapness’ perceptions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement