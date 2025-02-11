Business leaders take on 26 mountain challenge in aid of Cancer Fund for Children

Pictured (l-r) challenge organiser and CEO of Axial 3D, Roger Johnston, rugby legend and trustee of Cancer Fund for Children, Rory Best, challenge participant and Managing Director of CRN Financial Group, Graeme Neill and CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, Phil Alexander at Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge.

​A team of over 20 business leaders from across the island of Ireland, UK and USA have launched their 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge in aid of Cancer Fund for Children, a charity that empowers, connects and strengthens children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

From 7th – 15th June, these dedicated supporters will climb the highest point in each county across Ireland with the aim of raising £1,000,000 so Cancer Fund for Children can provide vital services to even more families across the island of Ireland. Starting with Errigal in Donegal, they will cover the hills and mountains across Ulster, before moving into Connacht, across to Leinster and down to Munster and then making their way back to Connacht for the final leg. The team will be putting their physical and mental endurance to the test to climb nearly 11,000m in total, which is 1.25 times the height of Mount Everest*.

Speaking on this, challenge organiser Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D said: “In 2023, I had the privilege of walking a leg of Rory Best's challenge, when he walked over 330km from Dublin to Mayo to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children. I was amazed at how he and the charity mobilised whole communities and businesses to raise vital funds. I was inspired to develop this 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge and working with the charity over the past few months to bring this idea to life has just reinforced to me the scale of care that they provide in every county. Our team spans continents, industries and professions and I am so excited to come together with everyone across the next few months to prepare for this gruelling challenge and to take on the peaks themselves so that this incredible charity can be there for more families who need them, in every county and every community.”

Rugby legend and Trustee of Cancer Fund for Children, Rory Best, said: “As someone who has had the privilege of walking alongside incredible people during my Miles to Mayo journey, I’m humbled to see the baton being picked up once again for such a vital cause. The Mountains to Mayo campaign is more than just a challenge—it’s a lifeline for children and families battling the toughest fight of their lives. Ensuring they can be treated like the stars they are. To everyone lacing up their boots, pushing their limits, or simply spreading the word, I salute you. This is about more than the journey—it’s about making a real difference. Let’s dig deep, stay strong, and keep climbing.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are so incredibly grateful to the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team for taking on this challenge in support of our services. Every week across the island of Ireland, approximately 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer and life changes for their whole family. The money raised through this challenge will help us provide emotional, social and therapeutic support so these families don’t have to face this diagnosis alone.”

This campaign is proudly sponsored by Arachas Corporate Brokers, Ireland’s largest nationwide insurance broker and part of the Ardonagh Group. You can find out more about this challenge, including how to support, by visiting https://www.26m2m.com/. You can find out more about Cancer Fund for Children by visiting www.cancerfundforchildren.com.