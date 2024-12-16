Busy Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair

Check out these pictures from the RUAS event at the Eikon Centre on Thursday, 12th December.
1. L-R Steven Brown, Mark, Julie-Ann and Ollie Bell from Cookstown.jpg
Steven Brown, Mark, Julie-Ann and Ollie Bell from Cookstown on the Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair Photo: freelance
2. L-R Brian and Michael Montgomery from Lisnakea with Chairman Fred Allen.jpg
Brian and Michael Montgomery from Lisnakea with Chairman Fred Allen Photo: freelance
3. L-R Clarence Calderwood picutred with Peter and Michael Gillespie from Glarryford.jpg
Clarence Calderwood picutred with Peter and Michael Gillespie from Glarryford. Photo: freelance
4. Bryce Kelso and John McCollum from Ballykelly.jpg
Bryce Kelso and John McCollum from Ballykelly Photo: freelance
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.