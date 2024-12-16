Christopher McKee and Mark McIntyre from Bushmills with David Rowe on the Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fairplaceholder image
Christopher McKee and Mark McIntyre from Bushmills with David Rowe on the Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair

Busy Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Dec 2024, 08:36 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 08:41 BST
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh was just one of the visitors to the busy Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair.

Check out these pictures from the RUAS event at the Eikon Centre on Thursday, 12th December.

Steven Brown, Mark, Julie-Ann and Ollie Bell from Cookstown on the Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair

1. L-R Steven Brown, Mark, Julie-Ann and Ollie Bell from Cookstown.jpg

Steven Brown, Mark, Julie-Ann and Ollie Bell from Cookstown on the Dale Farm stand at the Winter Fair Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Brian and Michael Montgomery from Lisnakea with Chairman Fred Allen

2. L-R Brian and Michael Montgomery from Lisnakea with Chairman Fred Allen.jpg

Brian and Michael Montgomery from Lisnakea with Chairman Fred Allen Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Clarence Calderwood picutred with Peter and Michael Gillespie from Glarryford.

3. L-R Clarence Calderwood picutred with Peter and Michael Gillespie from Glarryford.jpg

Clarence Calderwood picutred with Peter and Michael Gillespie from Glarryford. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Bryce Kelso and John McCollum from Ballykelly

4. Bryce Kelso and John McCollum from Ballykelly.jpg

Bryce Kelso and John McCollum from Ballykelly Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dale FarmEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice