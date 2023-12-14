News you can trust since 1963
Busy Mueller stand at the Winter Fair

The annual Winter Fair at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn provided the perfect opportunity for Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers to take time out from the farm.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 20:06 GMT

The Mueller stand proved to be a popular stop off as these pictures show.

Pictures by Julie Hazelton.

Cecil Wilson, Wilson Milk Tanks, with David Meban, Fleming Agri-Products at the RUAS Winter Fair. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Gene Ormiston, Intercool Engineering, pictured with Vanessa and Kenneth Muldrew, Richhill, at the RUAS Winter Fair. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Discussing the benefits of the Mueller Fre-Heater are Broughshane dairy farmer Wilbert Hamilton, and David Wilson from Wilson Milk Tanks. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Mueller agent Gene Ormiston, Intercool Engineering, chats to Kenneth Stewart, Larne, at the RUAS Winter Fair. Picture: Julie Hazelton

