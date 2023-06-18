Busy time for arable and horticulture within UFU

Advised levy rates may be increased for AHDB's service starting from next April. A full consultation with stakeholders will follow including Northern Ireland (NI).

At Cereals, held in Thoresby Estate, AHDB explained that increasing levy rates would address the impact of rising costs on its spending power.

The sector has had no increase to the levy rate in the beef and lamb and cereals and oilseeds sectors for more than 10 years, and no change in over 20 years for dairy and pork.

A selection of apple produce on display at the Healthy Horticulture marquee at the recent Balmoral Show.

Because of this, the spending power of levy funds over the past decade has been reduced by up to 40%, according to AHDB. The organisation said this was due to inflation as well as changes to AHDB's tax status, meaning it can no longer reclaim VAT.

Our local cereal sector is well supported by the work of AHDB, with representatives attending the annual arable conference and delivering and co-ordinating the second monitor farm activities in Northern Ireland.

Also, working in partnership and supporting CAFRE and AFBI to deliver for the sector.

AHDB reported that they do recognise that there is never a right time to be recommending a levy increase but do believe the current economic climate makes the case more urgent with clear, tangible benefits.

There have been no increases in levy contributions for over a decade. AHDB has identified that inflation has eroded the value of the levy by around 40% this time and there needs to be a significant step taken to close this gap.

The UFU seeds and cereals policy committee will meet with AHDB representatives and discuss in detail this matter during the coming months, positioning UFU to respond to the official consultation.

​UFU support potato, vegetable and apple sectors

UFU potato, vegetable and apple committees presented engaging, informative and educational exhibits at the RUAS Balmoral Show in the Healthy Horticulture marquee.

​WCP celebrate 10th anniversary

