Butler attends Ulster Farmers Union Farm Family Day

Robbie Butler MLA, Chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, was delighted to sponsor and attend the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) Family Farm Day on April 7th at Stormont.

Mr Butler joined farmers, industry leaders, and fellow political representatives to celebrate the vital role of family farms in Northern Ireland's agricultural sector. The event, hosted in the Long Gallery at the Northern Ireland

Mr Butler said: “The Family Farm Day was centred around the critical theme of supporting future generations of farmers, recognising their vital contribution to the local economy, rural communities, and the agricultural landscape. Northern Ireland’s family farms are the backbone of our agricultural sector, and the event underscored the need to ensure that young farmers are equipped with the resources, training, and support they need to succeed and sustain the industry. A clear theme emerged on the day for the need to support early education and promotion of farming for future generations.”

In his speech, Robbie Butler MLA reinforced his strong commitment to the farming community, stating: “It is essential to continue nurturing and supporting the next generation of farmers. I cannot overstate the importance of working together to ensure that the agricultural sector remains resilient and competitive.” Mr Butler's remarks came before speeches by the First Minister and deputy First Minister, both of whom reiterated their commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing farmers, especially in relation to sustainability, market access, and current ongoing challenges.

Attending the Northern Ireland Farm Family Day at Stormont, l to r: William Irwin MLA; Robbie Butler MLA; Will McCluggage, Ballyclare and John McLenaghan, deputy president, UFU

Mr Butler, who has long been an advocate for the farming and agricultural industry, in a direct response to the real fears for sustainability caused by the Labour Governments family farm tax said: “Let me be unequivocal, you have the support of Robbie Butler, you have the support of the Ulster Unionist Party, and you have the support of every party in this Assembly. What we need to do is make sure this message is translated to Westminster because that is where change is affected.”

He stressed that while the farming community has the backing of local political leaders, it is crucial that this support is effectively conveyed to Westminster in order to bring about real, tangible change for the farming sector.

After the event, Mr Butler said: “Abstaining MPs and those who don’t turn up regularly at Westminster do nothing to help our beleaguered farming families nor their futures.”

He further highlighted that the challenges facing farmers are not isolated to Northern Ireland but are shared across the UK, and it is vital that all parties unite in pushing for policies that ensure the long-term sustainability of family farms.

“I'm pleased to say that in Westminster our MP, Robin Swann, has spoken and voted against the devastating inheritance tax on family farms at every available opportunity, and presented to the House a petition on behalf of the 15,000 who signed the UFU call for this policy to be reversed.”

Mr Butler concluded by reiterating the importance of a unified approach to tackling the challenges that lie ahead. “Our farmers need to feel supported, they need to know that they have a strong voice in Stormont, and they need the assurance that their concerns will be heard at Westminster. We must come together, across party lines, to make sure that the future of family farms is secured.”