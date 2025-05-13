Butler warns of strain on farmers amid NAP consultation

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Robbie Butler MLA, has issued a clear warning that proposed changes under the 2026–2029 Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) must be approached with care, realism, and partnership.

He drew comparisons between the current wave of responses he is dealing with and the recent uproar over changes to Inheritance Tax, which shook confidence across the farming sector.

Butler MLA said: “The level of concern we’re hearing from farmers is striking – and it’s no surprise. We’ve just come through one major threat to generational farming with the Inheritance Tax issue. Now, there’s another wave of fear around sustainability and viability. Farmers do want to be green – but they can’t do so if they’re in the red.”

He acknowledged the aims of the NAP – to reduce nutrient pollution, protect waterways, and support long-term land health – but stressed that achieving these must not come at the cost of the livelihoods of those who manage the land daily. The challenges are real, and so too must be the support and collaboration behind any new measures.

“This is not just about compliance – it’s about survival for many family farms. If we are truly serious about improving water quality and protecting our environment, then we must do so together. That means working with farmers, not against them. With no legal powers available to the DAERA Minister to deal with ongoing pollution by agencies like NI Water, farmers are left to feel that they are to carry the burden alone.”

The Lagan Valley MLA urged full and fair scrutiny of the consultation process, ensuring all voices – particularly those from smaller, family-run farms – are properly heard.

“I’ve always said that farmers are the backbone of our rural economy and the stewards of our landscape. They deserve respect, partnership, and policies they can actually implement. Change must be realistic and supported.”

Mr Butler encouraged all stakeholders to engage with the NAP consultation before the deadline, reaffirming that this is a critical moment for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture and rural environment.