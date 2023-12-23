‘Buy British’ tab a good model for local retailers – Lockhart
The DUP EFRA Spokesperson said: “Morrisons must be commended for taking this initiative forward in support of British farming.
"Embracing and promoting UK grown produce in supermarkets is vital to the sustainability and growth of our local agri-food sector. By encouraging consumers to choose locally sourced goods, we support our hardworking farmers, reduce transportation emissions, and ensure fresher, more nutritious products for the dinner table in homes right across the UK.
"Supermarkets have a unique opportunity to champion these benefits, fostering a sense of pride in our national produce and contributing to a more resilient, vibrant economy. It is my hope that other supermarkets would take this ‘Buy Local’ message on board, and that here in Northern Ireland we could see a ‘Buy Northern Ireland’ tab on local supermarkets here, as well as ‘Buy British’.
"Consumers know locally produced food is safe, traceable and of the highest quality, and they want to purchase local where possible. Encouragement to do so by retailers would be most welcome online.”