CAFRE and NI Water to host online rush control event

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in conjunction with Northern Ireland Water, are holding an online information session on soft rush control and water quality for farmers and landowners who farm in the Northwest of Northern Ireland on Wednesday, 26 February at 7.30pm.

This event is primarily aimed at those farming in the Faughan, Roe, Foyle, Derg and Owenkillew river catchments. An area stretching from Limavady, across to Londonderry and down to Gortin. Whilst the event is aimed at those farming in these catchments it is open to all farmers and landowners with an interest in the topic.

CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist Robert Beggs said: "Controlling rush is an essential job carried out on farms right across Northern Ireland. One of the most common means of control is to spray rushes with herbicides containing the chemical MCPA. An unfortunate side effect of this process is the negative impact MCPA can have on water quality which is costly to remedy when the water is extracted and treated before entering the drinking water system.”

Robert continued: “The online event will give information on different methods of rush control and their effectiveness with a particular emphasis on the benefits of weed wiping with glyphosate versus boom spraying with MCPA. The results of recent field trials will also be discussed.

CAFRE to co-host online event to give farmers information on how to manage rushes.CAFRE to co-host online event to give farmers information on how to manage rushes.
NI Water staff will give an insight into the water quality of the catchments, the treatment process at the drinking water extraction plant and the costs around removing MCPA from the water.”

Robert concluded: “This event will be held online on the Microsoft Teams platform. To attend, please register by visiting the events section on the CAFRE website and a link to the event will be emailed to you.”

