CAFRE awards evening celebrates part-time learner achievements

The event recognised the dedication and success of learners who have balanced study with the demands of work, family, and farming life.

Welcoming students and their guests, CAFRE Director Paul McHenry expressed his pride in the programme’s impact and growth.

“This is the first awards evening we have hosted to recognise the achievements of our Level 2 learners,” he said. “As a college, we encourage our students and industry clients to embrace professional development, and we are delighted you have enrolled on this part-time programme.”

Mr McHenry highlighted the programme’s contribution to agricultural education, noting that over 4,500 learners have completed the course over the past decade. “You have been a very significant part of our Agriculture delivery,” he added. “In this year’s cohort alone, 178 students successfully completed the course, a remarkable achievement given that your study has been balanced with employment, family responsibilities, and work on the farm.”

Congratulating the students, Mr McHenry concluded: “I hope you all enjoyed your Level 2 course at CAFRE, and I have no doubt that the training you have received will support the sustainable development of your farming enterprises.”

Senior Lecturer, Kenneth Johnston, who leads the ABO programme announced the award winners.

Reflecting on the event, he said: “This evening, we are delighted to recognise your achievements whether that’s in Beef, Crop, Dairy or Sheep production. We greatly appreciate the effort made by those who travelled from Fermanagh to attend the ceremony. We hope attaining this award is seen as a stepping stone on your path of knowledge and learning.”

The evening’s guest speaker, Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank, delivered an inspiring address. He encouraged learners to build connections, attend events to network with others and talk with others to share their experiences.

“Be grateful to those around you, friends, family, mentors, all those who have supported you to date,” he said. “Their belief in your potential has undoubtedly contributed to your success. Continue to cherish those relationships and nurture them as you embark on shaping your future in agriculture.”

1 . Photo 6 (11).jpg Patrick Fee (CAFRE) with Matthew Anderson (Belfast) and David Pickett (Belfast) who attained Level 2 qualifications in beef production. Photo: EML Photo Sales

2 . Photo 7 (10).jpg Robert Edwards (CAFRE) with Alys Jarden (Lisburn) and Cathal Crowley (Enniskillen) who completed the Level 2 course specialising in sheep production. Photo: EML Photo Sales

3 . Photo 5 (13).jpg Rodney Brown presented Siobhan Bradley from Draperstown with her Level 2 qualification in beef production, with John Fegan (CAFRE) and Albert Johnston (CAFRE Head of Knowledge Advisory Service). Photo: EML Photo Sales

4 . Photo 4 (21).jpg Rodney Brown (Head of AgriBusiness, Danske Bank) and Leigh McClean (CAFRE) congratulate Anna Starbuck (Killyleagh) on attaining her Level 2 Certificate in crop production at the awards ceremony, an evening she shared with her son, Harry. Photo: EML Photo Sales