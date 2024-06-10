Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several pressures are converging with potential to make blight control more challenging for Northern Irish potato growers during this and in subsequent seasons.

To help growers better plan their blight control programmes, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), in conjunction with Teagasc are hosting two workshops on blight.

Last summer’s weather characterised by seemingly persistent daily rainfall, heat and humidity, provided near perfect conditions for blight to develop whilst also limiting spray opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some climate change predictions suggest we may see warmer and wetter summers more frequently, increasing blight pressure.

Potato grower Adrian Jamison and CAFRE's Robin Bolton discussing upcoming blight workshops on 17th and 18th June

Combined with this there has also been a discovery of new more virulent blight strains and the spread of strains with resistance to several fungicide groups have emerged in Europe.

Examples from different countries have shown that where not managed carefully severe blight outbreaks can emerge.

The good news is in countries such as Denmark with a reduced number of effective fungicide groups if the correct strategies are employed it is possible to maintain good blight control in these conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reduction in the availability of some active ingredients most notably Mancozeb which has been a key part of blight programmes for years will also add to the challenge.

This workshop aims to update growers on the problem, identify good IPM and spray application practices effective in controlling the disease and finally identify the most effective strategies when compiling a fungicide programme to protect against blight and protect the long-term efficacy of blight fungicides.

The workshops will be held in the Roepark Resort, Limavady on 17 June and the Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch on 18 June both meetings starting at 7:45pm.