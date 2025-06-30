CAFRE celebrates the class of 2025

Higher Education students from across its three campuses; Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry gathered to mark their graduation. The Class of 2025 achieved a significant milestone when they officially stepped into the next chapter of their professional journeys.

Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) chaired the proceedings which welcomed students from Agriculture, Business, Equine, Food, Horticulture and Packaging programmes. Family, friends, academic staff, and industry representatives, all gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s cohort.

Paul McHenry, CAFRE Director, addressed the students saying: “Graduation Day is the pinnacle of the academic calendar, a well- earned celebration of your hard work, resilience and determination… You are entering a sector that is both vital and evolving. The knowledge and skills you have acquired at CAFRE will serve not only your careers but also the broader goal of sustainable rural development. We are confident that you will lead with integrity and innovation, to help build a productive, resilient industry.”

Many graduates of the Class of 2025 have already secured employment within agri-food and land-based businesses, while others are pursuing further study or returning to family enterprises equipped with new insights and expertise.

Mr McHenry applauded the support CAFRE receives from businesses remarking: “Through the provision of bursary and scholarship awards, work placements, guest speakers or site visits, interactions with employers play a pivotal role in the development of our students.”

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE presented the prizes to the students and delivered a Guest Speaker’s address. Remarking her career for the past 38 years has been with Moy Park, now Pilgrims Europe, she has experienced great variety and challenge. With strong words of encouragement for the development of rural economies Professor Lavery reassured the graduates that they: “Are entering a sector that needs talent and energy. Agri-food and land-based industries offer a wide range of roles and give stability and diversity with great purpose to your career.”

Advice offered to the graduates was to be curious, show interest in a range of business functions, be open to new opportunities and invest in yourself, network with others and stay connected.

“Bring professionalism, pride and passion to your work. You are the future of our rural economy. Your knowledge and your innovation will shape the sustainability and success of our agri-food sector for the future,” concluded Professor Lavery.

President of the Students’ Council, Erin Henderson offered a vote of thanks to the Platform Party on behalf of the Class of 2025. In her address Erin highlighted the friendships, adventures and fun the students had enjoyed over the course of their studies at CAFRE. Erin encouraged the cohort to step forward united to build new connections, seek further adventures and embrace new opportunities.

For many, graduation is not an end but a beginning. Whether continuing in education, entering the workforce, or returning to family businesses with fresh ideas, CAFRE’s alumni are poised to lead with pride, promise and purpose.

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE, Technical and R&D Director, Pilgrims Europe delivering her address to the graduating Class of 2025 at the Higher Education Gradation Ceremony at CAFRE. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Robert Waugh from Castlederg and Robert McLaren from Augher graduated with BSc (Hons) Degrees in Sustainable Agriculture at the CAFRE Higher Education Graduation Ceremony. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Emma Cusick from Greyabbey and Rebekah Evans from Desertmartin celebrate their graduation from CAFRE Greenmount Campus with Foundation Degrees in Agriculture and Technology. The girls are continuing their studies with CAFRE with the aim of attaining a BSc (Honours) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture through one year of further study. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Luke Fairley from Lisburn and Matthew Boyd from Drumbo graduated with First Class Honours Degrees in Sustainable Agriculture at the CAFRE Higher Education Graduation Ceremony. Photo: Aaron McCracken