CAFRE Technology Demonstration Farmers meet up

The aim of the scheme is to encourage adoption on other farm enterprises.

The initial farms were appointed in 2019, and since then, 42 have been established throughout Northern Ireland. They showcase a variety of enterprises, and to date over 500 visits to TDFs have been conducted.

Host TDF farmers recently met at CAFRE Loughry Campus and Greenmount Campus following farm visits to TDFs run by David Irwin at Benburb and Alastair McNeilly at Antrim.

Speaking at the meetings, CAFRE Scheme Manager, Kenneth Johnston, gave an overview of how the programme has been operating. He confirmed: “The scheme has been extended for a further year.” He reported: “More than 6,000 farmers have participated in TDF visits across various agricultural sectors, with the majority coming from the beef, sheep, and dairy enterprises.”

Dr Norman Weatherup, CAFRE Senior Technologist delivered an update on plans for future Innovation Schemes. Participants at the meeting provided feedback on the proposals.

Sheep Grassland TDF farmer, Roger Bell from Kells said: “It was great to have the opportunity to meet with the other TDF farmers. It was evident talking to the other farmers how much we all have enjoyed hosting the visits. It’s welcoming to hear that the scheme has been extended for another year. We are all looking forward to hosting more visits over the months ahead.”

Details of all the TDFs are available on the CAFRE website. Group bookings only are being taken currently, by emailing: [email protected].

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) funds the Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITED) Scheme, as part of the Rural Development Programme.

1 . Photo 3 (12).jpg Sheep TDF farmers pictured at the recent meeting at Greenmount Campus: Crosby Cleland, Saintfield, Clement Lynch, Park and Roger and Hilary Bell, Kells. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 2 (25).jpg Beef TDF farmers pictured at the recent meeting at Greenmount Campus: Declan Rafferty, Pomeroy, John Milligan, Castlewellan and Oliver McKenna, Omagh. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Photo 1 (31).jpg TDF farmer Alastair McNeilly from Antrim pictured talking about his experience to date as a Beef TDF farmer. Photo: freelance Photo Sales