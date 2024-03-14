Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme objective is to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and the carbon footprint of beef production by encouraging the slaughter of cattle at an earlier age.

The payment rate for the scheme has been set at £75 per eligible animal slaughtered from 1 April 2024 – 31 December 2027, with phased payments at the start of the scheme of £20 per eligible animal for January 2024, £40 for February 2024 and £60 for March 2024.

A series of BCR scheme information meetings have been organised by the CAFRE Knowledge Advisory Service to make farmers aware of the details of the scheme, the eligibility criteria and how to apply.

The meetings will also highlight steps farmers can take to ensure the maximum number of finished cattle meet the age at slaughter targets and at the same time reduce cost, increase profit and reduce their carbon footprint.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and in the venues listed, commencing each evening at 7.30pm:

- Thursday 21 March CAFRE Loughry Campus, Cookstown

- Wednesday 27 March CAFRE Greenmount Campus, Antrim

- Thursday 28 March Silver Birch Hotel, Omagh

- Tuesday 9 April CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen

- Wednesday 10 April Mourne Country Hotel, Newry

- Thursday 11 April The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

- Wednesday 17 April Armagh City Hotel, Armagh

- Thursday 18 April Waterfoot Hotel, Derry/Londonderry

- Tuesday 23 April Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch