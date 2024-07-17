CAFRE to host dry stone walling courses in July and August

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2024, 08:51 BST
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will be hosting free dry stone walling training events during July and August at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre.

The training will be an introduction to single skinned Dry Stone Walling for field boundary repairs and maintenance and will include health and safety, types and styles of dry stone walls, site preparation, stone selection and wall building.

Dry stone walls are an important part of the landscape which are durable and attractive field boundary features and can last for many lifetimes if properly maintained.

Dry stone walls also provide excellent shelter and homes for a wide range of small mammals, birds and insects. Excellent examples can be found in the Mourne Mountains and Glens of Antrim. Many dry stone walls have been well maintained and remain effective stock proof barriers; others are in need of rebuilding.

A dry stone wall at the CAFRE Hill Farm, Glenwherry.A dry stone wall at the CAFRE Hill Farm, Glenwherry.
CAFRE’s Biodiversity Technologist, Niamh Woods explains that the course will give participants the skills and knowledge to repair and maintain a single skinned dry stone wall to be stock-proof, maintain biosecurity with neighbouring farms and comply with Agri-environment Scheme agreements. Each course will take place for one day and will include a short theory session, followed by an on-site practical.

Niamh comments that the course is open to all farmers, land managers or enthusiasts. To get more information including the dates of each course and to register your place please visit www.cafre.ac.uk/dry-stone-walling

