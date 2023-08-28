CAFRE Veterinary Nursing students at Greenmount Campus complete RECOVER training to develop their skills in animal patient CPR. Pic: CAFRE

Following a review of the processes used in veterinary medicine, a training veterinary care programme was established. Reassessment Campaign on Veterinary Resuscitation (RECOVER) initiative was spearheaded by a team of veterinary emergency and critical care staff. RECOVER provides guidelines for veterinary CPR with an aim to transfer knowledge and CPR training throughout the world.

On assessing the RECOVER training, Bethan Pinhey, Veterinary Nursing Programme Manager at CAFRE decided: “Our Level 3 Veterinary Nursing students at Greenmount Campus would benefit greatly from the RECOVER training course. Our students learn about CPR as part of their course. The completion of the training would develop their skills and give them formal recognition of their ability to conduct CPR on an animal patient. We were delighted to offer the training at no expense to our students.”

The RECOVER programme offers certification in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) involving online and in-person CPR training. The training was carried out over a three-day period to facilitate student and staff attendance.

“RECOVER instructors flew in from Edinburgh to deliver the programme and certainly had the mindset that learning can be fun. The training provided the opportunity for students to get fully involved, demonstrating their commitment and interest in the course,” commented Bethan.

“At CAFRE we know the importance of Veterinary Nurses in practice. Our students are keen to learn and develop skills which will carry through their career. RECOVER has provided them with gold standard knowledge and expertise. Each RECOVER trained individual will know if an arrest happens, they are specifically trained and aware of what to do,” concluded Bethan Pinhey.