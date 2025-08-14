CAFRE’s equine courses showcased at the Dublin Horse Show

The annual event provided staff with the opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of equine enthusiasts, students and industry professionals.

Throughout the five-day event, CAFRE staff were on hand to meet prospective learners and to catch up with current students and graduates. The team provided detailed information about the wide range of equine education opportunities available at CAFRE, including full-time programmes, flexible online courses, and industry-focused training events.

CAFRE’s presence at the show highlighted the college’s commitment to supporting the equine sector through education and training. Staff engaged with attendees to discuss career pathways in equine science, management and training. They shared insights into the hands-on learning experiences offered at the Enniskillen Campus, which is home to CAFRE’s renowned equine facilities.

“Exhibiting at the Dublin Horse Show offered us an opportunity to directly engage with equine enthusiasts. We had many conversations with prospective students who are passionate about horses. Lots were eager to explore how CAFRE can help them turn that passion into a career. Our stand attracted many former students, giving us the chance to reconnect with them and hear about their careers since leaving CAFRE,” commented Jenny Richardson, Equine Lecturer.

In addition to showcasing course offerings, CAFRE staff promoted upcoming industry training events designed to support continued professional development within the equine sector. These events are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry and provide valuable learning opportunities for those already working with horses.

CAFRE at Enniskillen Campus offers courses suited to those leaving school with A-Level and GCSE and equivalent qualifications. Applications are still being accepted for programmes starting this September. Please get in touch with us to discuss your results at: [email protected].

For more information on Equine courses and to view our facilities, register for the upcoming Open Day at the Enniskillen Campus on Saturday 11 October 2025. The event will offer a comprehensive look at the equine courses available, campus facilities, and student life. Visitors will have the chance to meet lecturers, tour the facilities, chat with current students, and learn more about the application process.

Registration for the Open Day is now open, and those interested are encouraged to book early via the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk.

Equine Lecturer Jenny Richardson presenting Level 2 Equine Apprenticeship student Millie Mulvenna (Armagh) with her British Horse Society (BHS) Stage 2 certificates, achieved as part of the Apprenticeship Programme.

Enniskillen Campus students visit the CAFRE stand. James Donaghy (Bangor) a Level 3 student, Ryann McPhillips (Omagh) a BSc Degree who is starting her Diploma in Professional Practice International year in Wellington, USA with Conor Swail, and Ashley McEntee (Dublin) a BSc Degree student.