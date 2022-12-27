CAFRE’s top practical students
College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Level 3 Agriculture students recently visited the RUAS Winter Fair.
During the trip RUAS President, Christine Adams congratulated this group of seven students, who are the top performing students in routine practical skills from a cohort of eighty students.
Christine commended the students on their achievement and rewarded them with complimentary tickets to the Winter Fair.
Top practical Year 1 students included: (left to right) James McNeill (Ballymoney), James Blair (Ballymena), James Rea (Ballymena), Joe Mulholland, CAFRE Course Manager, Jack McDonald (Garvagh), Christine Adams, RUAS President, Andrew McGookin (Carrickfergus), Rachel McAdoo (Loughgall), and Leuan Plant
(Fivemiletown).