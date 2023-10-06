Calf Class Judge Confirmed for the Beef & Lamb Championships
Growing up on a busy commercial mixed farm in Bromsgrove, James helped his family business dive headfirst into the world of showing. From local shows to young farmers competitions, the family regularly competed and celebrated their first major success in 2016 when their red Limousin heifer Tinkerbell won the Overall Supreme Champion title at the English Winter Fair.
Since then, James’ focus turned from buying claves in the spring to breeding their own show calves. Using mostly Limousin bulls, he now utilises a mixture of natural service and embryos. The family farm is currently milking 150 Holstein cows, lambing approximately 1,000 Texel cross ewes and are finishing their own beef cattle in an ever-increasing suckler herd.
James’ showing success continued last year when his homebred heifer ‘Party Girl’ was crowned Overall Champion at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show. In November 2022, another homebred heifer calf ‘Queen of Hearts’ did the honours of picking up the Baby Beef Supreme Champion at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.
On the day of the Beef & Lamb Championships, James said he will be looking for an ‘eye catching calf suitable for next season’s show circuit on either side of the water.’