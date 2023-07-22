Call for Evidence on impacts of air pollution on the natural environment

DAERA want assess the impacts of air pollutants, such as ammonia, on the natural environment.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the move is ‘long overdue’.

UFU president David Brown said: “Finally, DAERA has announced the call for evidence on its Future Operational Protocol, which we have been waiting on for years, and the UFU will be submitting a response. Ammonia is a very complex issue and our farmers are very much aware of this. However, at first glance, the proposed policy is very concerning for agriculture. The suggested ammonia assessments will have implications for all sectors and farms of all sizes that wish to develop and will ripple into the wider agri-food sector and beyond. The construction industry being a prime example. That is why it is so critical that we get this right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NI farmers must be allowed to develop and modernise sustainably so they can reduce emissions and improve animal health and welfare while producing high-quality food for a growing population. If the ammonia planning protocol does not support them to do this, their farm will become inefficient, and it will be impossible for their business to remain competitive. Our agri-businesses, rural economy, communities and consumers will be severely affected as a result, unless we find a balanced way forward that allows farmers to develop and deliver ammonia reductions.

“While we are encouraged that DAERA has recognised that farms modernising and replacing existing structures without expansion should be treated differently within the planning protocol, the proposals still remain extremely challenging on this aspect.

“The UFU will now be seeking expert advice on all areas of this document. We will also take time to review and discuss it within our UFU structure to support us in providing a robust response. This is vital to ensure that family farms have a viable and prosperous future.”

​The Call for Evidence closes on 15 September 2023.

DAERA, in its role as the appropriate nature conservation body in Northern Ireland has a duty to provide advice to planning authorities and other competent authorities on the potential impacts of air pollution, including ammonia, from plans and projects on designated sites and protected habitats. The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) performs this function for terrestrial/freshwater environments, on behalf of DAERA. This advice is provided through the use of an Operational Protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A DAERA spokesperson said: “This Call for Evidence presents available scientific evidence, taking account of legal requirements, and drawing upon expertise from subject area specialists.

“However, we recognise that we may not have access to all evidence of relevance in the development of the future Operational Protocol. Therefore, stakeholders are invited to submit additional evidence that will contribute to the development and delivery of a scientifically robust, evidence-informed, Operational Protocol to protect our natural environment and ensure sustainable development of our agriculture sector.”

This Call for Evidence is an opportunity to help inform and shape the proposals for the future Operational Protocol. More information is available at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/future-operational-protocol-a-call-for-evidence