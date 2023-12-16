One of Northern Ireland’s leading private sector foresters is calling for inflation-linked increases in all forestry and woodland support payments – with immediate effect.

Premier Woodlands' managing director John Hetherington

This follows the recent decision taken by the Edinburgh Executive to agree new support measures in Scotland, which recognise the impact of inflation on all forestry development costs.

As a result, the increase in Scottish support grant funding will rise by around 20% for planting most smaller-scale woodlands.

The increase in grant rates will include a number of new measures across Scotland’s Forestry Grant Scheme. Some key new changes include:

- An extra £750 per ha for the first 40 ha of woodland creation in most parts of Scotland:

- Extending the high cost deer fencing option throughout Scotland – increasing this by £2.30 per metre to £9.90 per metre;

- Reducing the minimum specification for the small or farm woods option to make it more accessible to farmers and crofters wanting to plant woodlands of up to 10ha and

- Tripling the grant for manual or mechanical bracken control from £225 to £720 per ha.

John Hetherington is the managing director of Premier Woodlands. He is calling on the Forest Service for Northern Ireland to follow the lead set by Scotland.

John further explained: “And the scope exists to allow this happen. There is a mid-term review built into both the Forestry and Small Woodland Grant Schemes.

“The issue of agreeing increase in support payments was assessed by Forest Service just before the onset of Covid.

“However, inflation rates were quite low at that time with the result that support levels were not changed, plus even then, all pointers indicating tree planting targets were not being met due in part to low eligible grant unit costs being used.

He added: “However, inflation rates have increased dramatically over the past two years. The case for an increase in all relevant forestry and woodland support payments is obvious and should kick-in with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the Premier Woodlands’ representative is also confirming that Forest Service has not yet issued any letters-of-offer regarding the 2023 Forestry Expansion Scheme and Small Woodland Grant Scheme.

“This is extremely disappointing,” he added.

“The likelihood is that the letters will go out a day or so before Christmas. So, by the time the recipients of these letters confirm that they intend to proceed with their envisaged forestry projects, it will be at least the end of January next before any on-site work can take place.”

John Hetherington is working on the basis that the current forestry and woodland grant measures will be rolled over into 2024. Both the Forestry Expansion and Small Woodland Grant Schemes are supposed to end this year.

“Again, this is very disappointing,” he concluded.

“Forestry is a long term commitment on the part of those involved. So, a degree of certainty is essential when it comes to farmers and other land owners committing to invest in the sector.”