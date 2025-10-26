Calls for Northern Ireland vets to unite behind regulatory reform as Competition watchdog backs regulation of practices

British Veterinary Association (BVA) President Dr. Rob Williams MRCVS called for the veterinary profession to unite behind the much-needed reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act at BVA’s 2025 Northern Ireland Dinner in Stormont on Wednesday night (22 October 2025)

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing guests, including Andrew Muir, Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and host Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Michelle McIlveen, Dr. Williams highlighted the need for reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act to ensure the act reflects modern veterinary practice by regulating veterinary businesses, protecting the title of veterinary nurse and recognising allied professionals.

Calling for the sector and politicians to support and press for reform, Dr. Williams said: “Securing veterinary medicines is vital for today, but if we want to safeguard the profession for the future, we also need to look at the framework that governs how we work. That’s why reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act is so important, because the challenges facing vets in Northern Ireland cannot be met with legislation that is nearly 60 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For change to succeed, we need the whole profession to be united, and we need political support in this room. Because modernising this legislation is not just about bureaucracy, it is about protecting animal health, safeguarding livelihoods, and ensuring Northern Ireland’s veterinary profession is ready for the future.”

BVA President Dr Rob Williams MRCVS

Dr. Williams went on to speak about last week’s provisional decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which supported BVA’s long-standing calls for regulation for vet businesses, as part of wider reforms to the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act.

He said: “We have welcomed the strong call from CMA to reform the current regulatory framework particularly the call for regulation of veterinary businesses. The veterinary profession are a caring profession, we know we have high levels of trust from our clients and anything we can do to improve this through better sharing of information about treatment options and pricing of services is also to be welcomed.”

He also spoke about how, although the CMA’s focus is on services for household pets, there could be unintended consequences that undermine the sustainability of rural services, highlighting how BVA has continuously stressed that any changes must be “proportionate, workable, and mindful of the realities of rural mixed veterinary practice. BVA’s concerns about the CMA announcement were also raised, with Dr. Williams reiterating how BVA is calling for clarity on the proposed introduction of comprehensive price lists and that it will work to engage with the CMA to ensure the veterinary voice is heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The challenges are real, but so too are the opportunities when we speak with a united voice. And I believe that together, we can secure a strong, sustainable future for the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.”

BVA President Dr Rob Williams MRCVS

BVA’s new President, who began his term in September, also reflected on work to secure the supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, thanking the vets and parliamentarians who helped to keep the issue firmly at the front of decision makers minds and push for a resolution ahead of the end of the grace period at the end of the year. He thanked BVA’s Northern Ireland Branch for its hard work and urged guests to continue to engage with BVA and efforts to lobby for change and solutions to these issues.

He added: “As we approach the end of the grace period, continuing to work together across the veterinary, farming and agri-food communities will be essential to ensuring that the solutions we reach genuinely work on the ground.”