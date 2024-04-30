Calls for urgent government assurances on the supply of veterinary medicines to NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The letter, from the Windsor Framework Sub-Committee, follows the peers’ inquiry into the potential effect of veterinary medicines becoming unavailable or restricted unless a swift solution is reached between the UK and EU.

The committee heard serious concerns that the loss of veterinary medicines may have consequences for public health in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland. It is estimated that around a third of veterinary medicines currently used in Northern Ireland are at risk of discontinuation.

Witnesses addressing the committee also spoke of the potential for ‘serious economic effects’ on the farming and agriculture industry in the absence of a solution, with farmers potentially unable to sell their produce.

While human medicines were covered by the Windsor Framework (the revised Brexit deal for Northern Ireland), veterinary medicines were not part of the deal – and are instead covered by a ‘standstill’ period which runs out on 31 December 2025, after which EU rules apply.

The committee’s letter underscores concerns of experts; including farmers, vets and industry representatives; that the full impact of EU rules may seriously restrict the range of veterinary medicines currently available, as well as the importation of vaccines vital for controlling disease.

A number of witnesses made clear that the rural economy was an essential part of the social fabric of Northern Ireland and anything which affects the economic viability of this industry may have serious social, as well as economic, consequences.

Industry experts were keen to stress the link between animal and human health, particularly for food-producing animals.

Concerns were also voiced to the committee about the impact on the food supply chain; Northern Ireland supplies the UK alone with enough meat and dairy to feed 10 million people.

Restrictions on the supply of veterinary products also have the potential to affect pets as well as show animals such as horses. If horses are not able to access relevant vaccinations, they could be unable to travel to competitions.

In its letter, the committee endorses a number of recommendations and asks the government to actively address a number of issues.

These include an updated assessment of the number of veterinary medicines at risk of being discontinued;

The committee has also highlighted the importance of government’s analysis of the potential economic consequences linked to a reduction in the availability of veterinary

medicines;

This should include an assessment an assessment of the potential that a reduction in

veterinary medicines constitutes for human health and the food supply chain in Great

Britain and Ireland. Linked to all of these points is the progress that has been made in reaching a solution with the EU.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, chair of The Windsor Framework Sub-Committee, said: “This is an issue of vital importance which affects everyone, regardless of political hue. The Government has spoken of the need to make rapid progress. And we are stressing the need for a positive and swift outcome within what is a tight timescale complicated by upcoming elections in the EU and UK.”