Calor Gas joins UFU
Established for over 85 years, Calor supplies energy to many homes and businesses across the UK.
Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “It is an extremely positive development to now have Calor Gas on board as our newest corporate member. Many UFU members rely on the company for energy supply and their decision to join the UFU reflects their support for the rural and farming communities across Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with Calor Gas for the benefit of our members.”
Commenting, Calor Gas strategic segment marketing manager Berni Neill said: “We at Calor are delighted to be a corporate member of the UFU. Our partnership with UFU underscores our commitment to the agricultural community and by collaborating closely with UFU, we aim to better understand the evolving needs of local farmers, provide tailored energy solutions, and support the sustainable growth of agriculture in the region.”
For more information on Calor Gas, visit https://www.calor.co.uk/.