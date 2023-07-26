Farmers across NI will be extra vigilant as they undertake various jobs that require travel on public roads.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “During the summer holidays, traffic on public roads throughout the day can be significantly higher than at other times of the year. This is due to people venturing across the country on holidays combined with daily commutes and seasonal farm work being carried out. I urge everyone to be mindful of each other when using public roads, this is vital for everyone’s safety.

“Right now, is one of the busiest periods for farmers with many trying to cut crops for harvest and get the second silage cut in. However, the weather over the past few weeks has been causing havoc for our farmers and they are under pressure, working against the weather. Please be cautious of large and slow agricultural machinery entering and exiting fields onto roads and of extra debris on the road surface. Farmers are aware that it is their responsibility to keep the roads clean and clear, but please bear in mind that they are doing their best to stay on top of road maintenance.

