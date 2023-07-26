News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Care required by all on public roads, says UFU

As the wet weather continues across Northern Ireland (NI) the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is asking road users to be mindful of farmers and their working conditions.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST- 2 min read

Farmers across NI will be extra vigilant as they undertake various jobs that require travel on public roads.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “During the summer holidays, traffic on public roads throughout the day can be significantly higher than at other times of the year. This is due to people venturing across the country on holidays combined with daily commutes and seasonal farm work being carried out. I urge everyone to be mindful of each other when using public roads, this is vital for everyone’s safety.

“Right now, is one of the busiest periods for farmers with many trying to cut crops for harvest and get the second silage cut in. However, the weather over the past few weeks has been causing havoc for our farmers and they are under pressure, working against the weather. Please be cautious of large and slow agricultural machinery entering and exiting fields onto roads and of extra debris on the road surface. Farmers are aware that it is their responsibility to keep the roads clean and clear, but please bear in mind that they are doing their best to stay on top of road maintenance.

William Irvine, UFU deputy president. Picture: McAuley MultimediaWilliam Irvine, UFU deputy president. Picture: McAuley Multimedia
William Irvine, UFU deputy president. Picture: McAuley Multimedia
Most Popular

“Road user etiquette will help to ensure everyone’s journey is without stress and that all parties arrive at their destination safe and sound. Due to the low speed and size of agriculture vehicles this is hugely important, especially on narrow roads when there is no hard shoulder and little room to pull in or pass. We all need to uphold everyone’s health and wellbeing on the roads, working together to make travelling across NI safer,” Mr Irvine added.

Related topics:William IrvineUFUUlster Farmers' UnionNorthern Ireland