Carla Lockhart commends successful 'Big Motor Show' at Turkington Windows
Ms Lockhart was thrilled to attend this popular event, which continues to grow each year.
The Big Motor Show featured an impressive array of vehicles and drew a large crowd of car enthusiasts and supporters.
“The turnout was superb, with a fantastic display of motors and a great community spirit. This event has become a must-attend for car lovers and those looking for a fun night out,” said Ms Lockhart.
Ms Lockhart praised the tremendous efforts of Trevor, Gary, and the entire team for organising the event and raising thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
“Cancer devastates homes and lives, but the incredible work done by Macmillan in research and support provides hope and help to those affected.
“The dedication of everyone involved in this event is truly commendable,” she added.
Expressing her delight at being invited, Ms Lockhart said she enjoyed meeting with many attendees and experiencing the vibrant atmosphere.
“It was a pleasure to be part of such a meaningful and enjoyable occasion, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support such a worthy cause,” she said.
