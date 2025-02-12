Carla Lockhart MP calls for urgent support for hospitality sector
Speaking in Westminster, Carla highlighted the devastating impact of rising National Insurance Contributions and increased wage costs, particularly on the hospitality industry, which is already struggling with high overheads and the ongoing pressures on consumer spending.
Carla Lockhart MP commented: “The hospitality sector is at crisis point. Small and medium-sized family-run businesses—the backbone of our high streets—are being hammered by soaring costs, and Labour’s Budget has only made things worse. The hike in National Insurance Contributions and wage costs is a disaster for these businesses, many of whom are already operating on razor-thin margins.
“Without urgent, targeted support, we will see more closures, more job losses, and our town centres will suffer. The Government must act now before it is too late.
“I would also urge everyone to eat local and shop local—every penny spent in local hospitality businesses helps to sustain jobs, support families, and keep our high streets thriving.”
Carla said she continues to work closely with Hospitality Ulster and local business owners to push for meaningful support measures that will help protect jobs and secure the future of the hospitality sector.