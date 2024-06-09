Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Lockhart MP is pleased to announce and welcome a generous £2,500 funding contribution from Translink to support the Lurgan Show.

This funding will play a vital role in ensuring the success of this cherished annual agricultural and community event.

"I am delighted to welcome Translink’s generous support for the Lurgan Show," stated Carla Lockhart MP. "This funding will help enhance the event and ensure it continues to be a wonderful showcase for our local agricultural community."

The Lurgan Show is a longstanding event celebrating the area’s rich agricultural heritage, providing a platform for local farmers, breeders and businesses to engage with the community and offering a variety of family-friendly activities.

Carla Lockhart with Michele Doran and John Harrison, from Lurgan Show

"Translink’s support underscores the importance of community partnerships in sustaining our local agricultural traditions," Lockhart continued. "The Lurgan Show brings people together and fosters a strong sense of community.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to Translink for their commitment to supporting local events like the Lurgan Show," said the DUP MP.