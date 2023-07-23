Castlewellan qualifiers complete Championship line-up

​While the threat of heavy showers may have discouraged some spectators, they failed to dampen spirits among exhibitors, and a larger than usual turnout of dairy cattle made for some stiff competition in the dairy ring.

Selecting the Castlewellan qualifiers this year was Mr Kenneth Boyd, who runs the well-known Glaslough Holstein herd in Co. Monaghan.

Kenneth’s first qualifier was the Interbreed Dairy Champion, Potterswalls Impression Magic 2 EX91, from the Fleming Family’s Potterswalls Herd, Seaforde. No stranger to the show ring, this fourth calver was Reserve Champion Jersey at the 2022 Balmoral Show, and impressed the judge at Castlewellan with her “superb udder quality, teat position and locomotion”.

Christopher Heenan of Barbican Farms, Newcastle, with the second calver, Erie Liberty Generous VG88, who claimed the second qualifying place at Castlewellan Show. Congratulating Christopher are Ronald Annett (Thompsons) and Kenneth Boyd (judge). Pic; Thompsons

She is currently yielding 30 kg/day at 5.60% butterfat and 3.90% protein, and is projected to reach more than 8,000kg for the lactation.

Claiming the second Castlewellan qualifying place was the Holstein Champion, Erie Liberty Generous VG88, from Barbican Farms, Newcastle. The second calver is currently yielding 48 kg/day.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both cows on their qualification, and wish them every success at the Final of the 2023 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship, which takes place today at Antrim Show (Saturday 22 nd July). Judging of the Dairy Cow Championship will commence at 2pm sharp.

Pictured above: Ronald Annett (Thompsons) and Kenneth Boyd (judge) congratulate Ailsa Fleming, Seaforde, with the fourth calver Potterswalls Impression Magic 2 EX91, who qualified for the 2023 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Castlewellan Show.

