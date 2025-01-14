CBS Thurles student wins ABP Sustainable Farming Practices award
Luke impressed judges with his innovative and forward-thinking project, which sought to provide a sustainable solution to pollution problems and over-reliance on artificial fertilisers.
His study compared Comfrey as a plant-based fertiliser against artificial fertilisers, focusing on its impact on soil health, crop yield, and environmental sustainability. Trials demonstrated that Comfrey improves soil structure, enhances organic matter, and reduces nitrate runoff by 16.67%, lowering CO2 emissions by 10.6% compared to artificial fertilisers. Combining Comfrey with slurry further enhanced its effectiveness, providing a practical and sustainable solution to regenerative farming challenges in Ireland.
For the eleventh consecutive year, ABP has sponsored a category at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.
Stephen Connolly, Agriculture Sustainability Manager for ABP Ireland & Poland, said: “On behalf of ABP, I would like to congratulate Luke Blackwell on his innovative project, which has deservedly been recognised with this year’s Sustainable Farming Practices Award. This award continues to highlight and celebrate the ingenuity of the next generation, who are committed to creating sustainable solutions to address the evolving challenges of modern agriculture.”
ABP has a strong track record in researching and advancing sustainable practices in Irish agriculture. At its demonstration farm in Carlow, the company collaborates with Teagasc and ICBF to support beef farmers in reducing emissions. Trials have demonstrated significant potential to lower the carbon footprint of beef through measures like reducing the age of slaughter, improving genetics, and enhancing feed efficiency. These results, tested across over 6,000 animals, are now being applied through farmer initiatives such as the ABP Advantage Programme.
ABP previously sponsored the Farm Safety Award, which year-on-year produced ground-breaking projects from students across the country.
The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is one of the largest and longest-running STEM events in the world with the 2025 exhibition being the 61st edition of the event.
