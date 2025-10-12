Celebrating 10 years of social farming

During the week, current and potential participants, representatives from four of the Health and Social Care Trusts, interested farmers, and the Rural Support team visited Laurelview Farm in Templepatrick, Yellow Road Social Farm in Hilltown, The Quarries Farm in Bangor, and Derrynoon Farm in Newtownbutler.

At Laurelview, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir met participants and learned more about Rural Support’s Social Farming Support Service, which is celebrating 10 years of supporting people and communities.

Social Farming is a service delivered by farmers, providing meaningful farm-based activities for people with support needs. There are currently 19 active farms across Northern Ireland, delivering 35 Social Farming sessions for 100 participants per week.

Aoibeann Walsh, Social Farming and Innovation Programme Manager at Rural Support, said: “We had a fantastic week celebrating all that Social Farming has to offer. I want to thank the farms, participants, and visitors for their support and for helping to showcase the wide range of activities taking place on social farms across Northern Ireland. Social Farming has grown steadily over the past decade through funded support from DAERA, and we look to the future with great optimism.”

If you are interested in learning more about Social Farming, please contact Rural Support on 028 86760040.

1 . 0150.jpg Pictured on Laurelview Farm celebrating 10 years of the Social Farming Support Service are the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs with Nikki Foster-Moreira and Aoibeann Walsh from Rural Support. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 3355.jpg Pictured on Yellow Road Social Farm Hilltown are Brian McPolin, Conor McBride Marie Kelly (Yellow Road Social Farm), Martin McKeown, Aoibeann Walsh, Paul Kelly (Yellow Road Social Farm). Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 0040.jpg Pictured on Laurelview Farm, which is owned and run by the Davis family are the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir alongside participants, parents, and the Rural Support team. Photo: freelance Photo Sales