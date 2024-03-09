Celebrating four years at Beatty Stores Antrim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​David adds: “Beatty Stores, started in 1979 in Fermanagh and Tyrone. They expanded into Antrim on the 4th of March 2020, and have brought these decades of experience along with an excellent team and an in-depth knowledge of agriculture and construction to serve the Antrim area.”

Beatty Stores in Antrim, have grown from strength to strength, and to celebrate this, and thank our customers in the Antrim area for all their support, we are having a one-week celebratory sale with reduced prices to all customers, from agriculture, hardware, feed, animal medicine, agri chemical & bio-stimulants, animal nutrition and much more.

"We offer FEC (Faecal Egg Count) Testing in our Antrim store with a quick turnaround. With more regulations around medicine, we at Beatty’s hope to be at the forefront, where customers can get results pin-pointing the worms that need to be treated.

David McCammond, Manager of Beatty Stores, Antrim

“Our most popular bolus is the Mayo Healthcare range for Cattle, Sheep and Lambs. Their Cattle bolus is the strongest bolus we found available on the market. Their All-Guard Iodine Max, has the highest levels of Iodine, Copper, Selenium, Zinc and Cobalt available of any bolus in store and will be on offer throughout the week.

“The same trace elements are in the Mayo HealthCare Ewe boluses which will be on sale for all customers looking to bolus pre lambing to help ensure a good lively lamb at birth, with high levels of cobalt for the production of energy to help the ewe cope with the extreme demands put on her.

“We will have a range of agri chemicals on sale for the Dock Spraying season.

“We also will have Sea-Results “Keep it Green-Keep it Growing”, a really concentrated bio-stimulant that makes a great addition to our dock sprays. Our customers have reported back that Sea Results helps stop the check in the grass from the Dock spray, and that they have a more palatable sweet grass that the cows seem to graze better.”

Celebration Week – 9th to 16th March only

Wide range of other products at selected discount as follows:

- Colostrum 1kg from £32.00 and Colostrum 2.5Kg £69.00

- Lamb Milk 5kg £12.50

- Lamb Milk 25kg £58.00

- Double Wheelbarrow 210L with Free Yard Brush

- High Energy Lick Buckets 10 + 1 Free

- Sheep hurdles 10 + 1 Free

- Horse Mix 10% Protein (Was £9.50 a bag, Now £8.50)

David McCammond can be contacted on 028 94460491 or email [email protected] also Alan Elliott for on Farm Advice 07595160192 for any enquiries.

Find them on Facebook.