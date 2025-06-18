Celebration of local farming at Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

The event, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with the support of title sponsor Bank of Ireland, platinum sponsor NFU Mutual, School’s Day sponsor ASDA and event sponsors, the Livestock and Meat Commission NI, Pilgrim’s Europe, Thompsons and the Irish Farmers’ Journal, is one of the biggest awareness initiatives to reconnect consumers with farms and farm producers, as well as showcasing the excellent work farmers do to maintain animal welfare and care for their environment.

Over the course of the event, school children and the public got to meet farm hosts and hear about their farming experiences, get up close and personal with a variety of animals, meet a range of local businesses, and experienced the highs and lows of life on a working farm.

John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chairman, said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the visitors who took part in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved. The event’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of the sponsors, whose contribution played a vital role in ensuring its smooth operation. Furthermore, we would like to pass on special thanks to the farm hosts who opened their gates and warmly welcomed guests, sharing their wealth of knowledge and showcasing their passion for farming.”

Diane McCall, Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has been a real celebration of our farming and food community, and we are delighted to have welcomed so many visitors to the participating farms over the weekend. We are proud to help provide a unique experience, through Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, to bring consumers behind the gate to see the energy and pride behind our thriving agri-food industry. A huge thank you also to each of the farms who so warmly welcomed every visitor to their working farm.”

1 . 6 (6).jpg Wenda Bristow, LMC demonstrator cooking at Glebe Farm, Limavady Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 7 (5).jpg Zara, Jessica and Katherine Kane from Bushmills and Patricia Gilbert on Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 10 (2).jpg John McLenaghan, Ulster Farmers’ Union and Caleb Howard, Littlebridge Farm Fresh, Coagh Photo: freelance Photo Sales