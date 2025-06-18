Braving the rain at Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastleplaceholder image
Braving the rain at Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle

Celebration of local farming at Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
The local farming community celebrated a successful event as almost 11,000 visitors flocked to 20 farms across Northern Ireland during Friday to Sunday for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, Friday 13 to Sunday 15 June.

The event, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with the support of title sponsor Bank of Ireland, platinum sponsor NFU Mutual, School’s Day sponsor ASDA and event sponsors, the Livestock and Meat Commission NI, Pilgrim’s Europe, Thompsons and the Irish Farmers’ Journal, is one of the biggest awareness initiatives to reconnect consumers with farms and farm producers, as well as showcasing the excellent work farmers do to maintain animal welfare and care for their environment.

Over the course of the event, school children and the public got to meet farm hosts and hear about their farming experiences, get up close and personal with a variety of animals, meet a range of local businesses, and experienced the highs and lows of life on a working farm.

John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chairman, said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the visitors who took part in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved. The event’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of the sponsors, whose contribution played a vital role in ensuring its smooth operation. Furthermore, we would like to pass on special thanks to the farm hosts who opened their gates and warmly welcomed guests, sharing their wealth of knowledge and showcasing their passion for farming.”

Diane McCall, Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has been a real celebration of our farming and food community, and we are delighted to have welcomed so many visitors to the participating farms over the weekend. We are proud to help provide a unique experience, through Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, to bring consumers behind the gate to see the energy and pride behind our thriving agri-food industry. A huge thank you also to each of the farms who so warmly welcomed every visitor to their working farm.”

Wenda Bristow, LMC demonstrator cooking at Glebe Farm, Limavady

Wenda Bristow, LMC demonstrator cooking at Glebe Farm, Limavady

Zara, Jessica and Katherine Kane from Bushmills and Patricia Gilbert on Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid

Zara, Jessica and Katherine Kane from Bushmills and Patricia Gilbert on Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid

John McLenaghan, Ulster Farmers’ Union and Caleb Howard, Littlebridge Farm Fresh, Coagh

John McLenaghan, Ulster Farmers' Union and Caleb Howard, Littlebridge Farm Fresh, Coagh

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend sponsors breakfast at Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt with representatives from Bank of Ireland UK, NFU Mutual, event organisers Ulster Farmers’ Union and farm hosts - Nicola, John and Lily Lawrence

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend sponsors breakfast at Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt with representatives from Bank of Ireland UK, NFU Mutual, event organisers Ulster Farmers' Union and farm hosts - Nicola, John and Lily Lawrence

