Ceva Animal Health has announced that its new bluetongue (BTV-3) vaccine, BLUEVAC-3, will be available from mid-October.

The introduction of the vaccine follows Ceva being granted a permit from Defra (Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs) allowing the use of BLUEVAC-3 in the United Kingdom.

Licences to allow use will either be geographically targeted general licences, initially in high risk counties as part of a phased approach, or specific licences which can be applied for through APHA. General licencing will be subject to risk assessment.

BLUEVAC-3 is an inactivated injectable vaccine for immunisation against BTV-3 for use in sheep and cattle. It reduces viraemia (the presence of viruses in the blood), prevents mortality and reduces the clinical signs of BTV-3 in sheep and reduces viraemia in cattle.

In sheep, BLUEVAC-3 can be administered from two months of age and two doses of 2ml should be administered three weeks apart. In cattle, the vaccine can be administered from two months of age and two doses of 4ml should be administered three weeks apart. Onset of immunity occurs 21 days/three weeks after completion of primary vaccination in cattle and sheep. The vaccine can be used in pregnancy in cows and ewes. Moreover, no negative impact on milk-yield after using the vaccine in lactating ewes and cows is expected.

BTV-3 is a viral infection spread by midges and it affects cattle and small ruminants including sheep. It is notifiable in the UK, and it is a legal requirement to report BTV-3 infections to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). For more information visit: Bluetongue: how to spot and report it - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Outbreaks of BTV-3 last year in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany caused severe losses for farmers. The newly emerged serotype 3 that is currently spreading was reported to impact sheep farms with a weekly mortality rate close to 2.5%. In cattle, the recent BTV-3 outbreak has led to reproductive disorders and significant milk losses in affected dairy farms. In addition to the impact on the animals, the bluetongue virus can cause severe economic losses for farmers.

In response to the threat of BTV-3 and the impact of the disease already experienced in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, Ceva established a partnership with vaccine manufacturer CZV Vaccines and BLUEVAC-3 was launched in European countries in early summer.

Craig Wright, ruminant business unit director at Ceva Animal Health, says: “In co-operation with our partner, CZV Vaccines, we have worked tirelessly to bring BLUEVAC-3 to the UK to help fight bluetongue which has the potential to cause severe financial loss to farmers. The availability of an effective vaccine is an essential tool to help suppress future outbreaks by reducing viraemia, preventing mortality and reducing the clinical signs of BTV-3.”

For further information on BLUEVAC-3 visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/summary- of-product-characteristics-for-bluevac-3-btv-3-vaccine-in-the-uk or contact your vet.