Champion from Antrim first to be sold at Jalex Gimmer Sale
First to go into the ring at this Saturday's Jalex Gimmer Sale (29th July) is the Champion Suffolk cross from the recent Antrim Show.
By Libby Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST
This lady sells on her own, with a total of 1250 head selling in lots from 1 to 14 in a batch. The sale staged by James Alexander will be held on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown kicking off at 12 noon sharp.
All stock are Toxo and Enxo vaccinated leaving them ready to head to the ram without any further preparation.
Naturally managed on a grass only based system these are sure to be an asset to any commercial flock and are ideal for using as recipients.
For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or auctioneer James Little 07872840685