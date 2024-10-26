Champion Glenroe Shearling Ram is buyer's choice at Lisahally show & sale

By Barbara Strawbridge
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The NI Texel Breeders Club returned to Lisahally Mart recently for their annual show and sale generously sponsored by Holden Agri and Fuel Ltd.

A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued support and sponsorship for this year’s Show & Sale and to Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock for judging the pre-sale show.

Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd Championship Shearling Ram Class: 1 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 2 Stanley & Martin Warnock Straidarran; 3 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 4 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle; 5 A&R Dickson Lonicera; 6 Michael Ward Altinaghree

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett Corbo; 2 S&M Warnock Straidarran; 3 M&C McCloskey Ard Dubh; 4 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle

Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.
Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.

Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion: Sean McCloskey Glenroe

Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve: Adrian Liggett Corbo

The sale saw a top of £1450 for the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock. A Glenroe Fandango son out of an Auldhouseburn Crackerjack daughter he heads to join Alexander Moore’s Flock Dungiven.

Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Flock was next to catch the buyer’s eye with the Reserve Champion. This ram lamb is a Mullan Game Changer son out of a Hexel Diamond Joe dam and moves home to join Hazlett Mulhooland’s Flock in Bellaghy for 1300gns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock.Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock.
Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock.

Buyers continue to value the quality ram lambs with their next for the money from Stanley and Martin Warnock’s Straidarran pen. Straidarran Hercules, a Seaforde Gentleman Jack son out of a Tamnamoney Casanova daughter stood second in the judge’s line-up and saw the hammer drop at 1120gns to J&S McGrath Castlederg.

Coming in close behind to keep the sales in 4 figures was a Shearling Ram from Jacqueline Browne for her 4th place Drumeagle exhibit. This Auldhouseburn Fame and Fortune son out of a Greenstar Alfie daughter sold for

1060gns to William Patterson Kilclean.

Other Leading Prices

Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.
Pictured is the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Adrian Liggett's Corbo Flock.

Shearling Rams: S&M Warnock 960gns; A&R Dickson & Sons 880gns; M Millen 800gns; M Ward 740gns; J Browne 720gns

Ram Lambs: S McBride 820gns; A Liggett 740gns; S&M Warnock 780gns; 580gns; M Millen 660gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding the last Club Sale of the season in Ballymena on 21st October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.

Related topics:Lisahally MartLisahally

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice