Champion Glenroe Shearling Ram is buyer's choice at Lisahally show & sale
A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued support and sponsorship for this year’s Show & Sale and to Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock for judging the pre-sale show.
Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd Championship Shearling Ram Class: 1 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 2 Stanley & Martin Warnock Straidarran; 3 Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 4 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle; 5 A&R Dickson Lonicera; 6 Michael Ward Altinaghree
Ram Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett Corbo; 2 S&M Warnock Straidarran; 3 M&C McCloskey Ard Dubh; 4 Jacqueline Browne Drumeagle
Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion: Sean McCloskey Glenroe
Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve: Adrian Liggett Corbo
The sale saw a top of £1450 for the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock. A Glenroe Fandango son out of an Auldhouseburn Crackerjack daughter he heads to join Alexander Moore’s Flock Dungiven.
Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Flock was next to catch the buyer’s eye with the Reserve Champion. This ram lamb is a Mullan Game Changer son out of a Hexel Diamond Joe dam and moves home to join Hazlett Mulhooland’s Flock in Bellaghy for 1300gns.
Buyers continue to value the quality ram lambs with their next for the money from Stanley and Martin Warnock’s Straidarran pen. Straidarran Hercules, a Seaforde Gentleman Jack son out of a Tamnamoney Casanova daughter stood second in the judge’s line-up and saw the hammer drop at 1120gns to J&S McGrath Castlederg.
Coming in close behind to keep the sales in 4 figures was a Shearling Ram from Jacqueline Browne for her 4th place Drumeagle exhibit. This Auldhouseburn Fame and Fortune son out of a Greenstar Alfie daughter sold for
1060gns to William Patterson Kilclean.
Other Leading Prices
Shearling Rams: S&M Warnock 960gns; A&R Dickson & Sons 880gns; M Millen 800gns; M Ward 740gns; J Browne 720gns
Ram Lambs: S McBride 820gns; A Liggett 740gns; S&M Warnock 780gns; 580gns; M Millen 660gns
The NI Texel Club will be holding the last Club Sale of the season in Ballymena on 21st October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.
