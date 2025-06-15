Chancellor’s spending review another missed opportunity to revise ‘death tax’ plans: MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her disappointment following the government’s Spending Review, announced this week by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP’s agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has missed another opportunity to revise her plans to introduce punitive death taxes which will devastate family farms. In fact, farming and the agri-food sector failed to get any recognition during the Chancellor’s speech in the House of Commons.

“Following the Labour Party’s recent U-turn on winter fuel payments, speculation had been mounting that Rachel Reeves would finally see the error of her ways and do the right thing for UK farmers – the people who feed our nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sir Keir Starmer’s government claims it wants to see working people thrive, but its actions show a distinct lack of respect for generations of families involved in agriculture. Farmers are hard-working people, but they have been dealt blow after blow since Labour came to power almost twelve-months ago.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

The MP added: “Labour’s manifesto statement promised to bring change to our country, but the Prime Minister has abandoned his pledges and failed to deliver on a raft of pre-election promises. Enough is enough!

“I have written to Rachel Reeves to express my dissatisfaction, and reiterate calls for her to meet with me and industry stakeholders. To date, she has ignored requests to engage with the farming community.

“When will the Chancellor realise her figures are flawed? Farming is not the ‘cash cow’ she thinks it is. The prospect is bleak for numerous farm businesses as they simply cannot afford to shoulder this ill-considered and unfair tax burden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Lockhart MP and a number of co-signatories, including cross-party MP’s and Peers, wrote to the Chancellor in mid-November to express their concerns about autumn budget plans to reform historical APR and BPR. A response came from Exchequer secretary James Murray MP, more than six months later (29th May).

Referring to the letter Ms Lockhart said: “The government admits it made difficult but necessary decisions on tax, and remains adamant that its reforms get the balance right between supporting farms and businesses, and fixing the public finances in a fair way.

“Despite being aware of the strength of feeling amongst farmers the government believes its approach is appropriate. According to Mr Murray the government’s commitment to farmers remains steadfast.”

Ms Lockhart added: "The Chancellor is on a path to decimate livelihoods, jeopardise succession planning, undermine UK food security and further shatter the UK economy. Meanwhile, she spends millions of pounds on gimmicks and giveaways to overseas farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rachel Reeves must stand accountable for her actions. She can’t keep ignoring calls for face-to-face meetings with politicians and farming representatives.

“DEFRA has appointed former NFU president Baroness Batters to conduct a Farm Profitability Review. The Baroness has also dismissed a request to meet with me in Westminster, but during a brief discussion at Balmoral Show last month, I pointed out that her review must consider the full implications of the government’s 20% ‘tax raid’ on assets valued in excess of £1m.

“This fight isn’t over. Farmers are strongly opposed to the agricultural property relief changes, and they will fight to sustain their businesses for future generations. I will continue to support them and ensure their voices are heard in Westminster.”