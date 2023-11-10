Changes announced at NI Food Chain Certification AGM
He was speaking at the organisation’s recent Annual General Meeting held in Lisburn. The event was attended by the major stakeholder organisations that comprise the NIFCC, a not-for-profit service provider of product certification schemes such as the LMC Beef and Lamb Scheme (FQAS), BRCGS and Red Tractor.
“Our organisation was founded 22 years ago as a collaboration between farmers, processors, and retailers to deliver audit and certification services to the food industry on a “not for profit” basis. As we address the challenges facing our industry, working together is an increasingly important part of the certification process so that we can continue to provide customers and consumers with the assurances they want as well as meet the evolving legislative requirements on the safety, integrity and the sustainability of our produce.
“NIFCC is collaborating with the Livestock and Meat Commission in the development of its sustainability project which has included a R&D project to assess the technology and methodology of the carbon surveys. Our upgrade of the digital LiveQ inspection and certification system across all schemes and the changeover from using laptops to tablets during inspections is a significant investment to assist the process on farm,” reported the Chairman.
“I would like to acknowledge the professionalism and diligence of the Senior Management Team in returning NIFCC to a positive financial outcome for the year ending March 2023. This follows a challenging time due to Covid restrictions. The board also thanks Valerie McCann, (CEO/Company Secretary), Pearl Campbell (Finance Manager), Daphne Brennan, (Compliance Manager) and our two Inspections Managers Robert Downey and Catherine O’Melvena for their hard work and on the completion of a successful UKAS accreditation audit.”
On behalf of his fellow directors, the Chairman extended his congratulations to Certification Committee Chairman Liam McNeill on his retirement following 14 years of dedicated service. Changes in the Owners Representatives were also reported at the AGM. Norman Robson now represents the Northern Ireland Pork and Bacon Forum. Oonagh Chesney steps down as LMC’s representative with her replacement to be confirmed and NIMEA’s Gerry Maguire also steps down. Daryl McLaughlin will now represent NIMEA. There are also changes to the Certification Committee with Retail Representative Neil Johnston replacing Aodhan Connolly as the British Retail Consortium Representative and Sinead Furey, the Consumer Representative, steps down.
The core business of NIFCC continues to be the service delivery of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS). NIFCC has also been administering the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Cereals Scheme (FQACS) since 2006. It continues to administer the Red Tractor Livestock Transport and Livestock Market schemes and the Red Tractor Poultry Scheme.
NIFCC has been providing inspection and certification to the Red Tractor Dairy Scheme since 2009 and this now represents a significant proportion of the company’s income. Certification services to the food processing sector (BRCGS) are also part of its remit along with the Trade Assurance Scheme for Combinable Crops (TASCC).