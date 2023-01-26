Changes to the board at AgriSearch

Professor Boyle was formerly Director of Teagasc. He led that organisation from 2007 – 2021, during which time he received many personal accolades, most notably, the bestowal of the Academic Palm by the French government in 2017, and the conferring of an Honorary Degree in Science by University College Cork in 2019.

In 2018 he was elected President of Euragri – the EU network for public agri-food research and innovation organisations, and from 2017-2022 he has served as an ex-officio member of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Norman McMordie and Ian McCluggage have been appointed as joint Vice Chairmen of AgriSearch.

Professor Gerry Boyle

Norman McMordie was brought up on a Co Down beef farm, home to the renowned Solpoll herd of pedigree Herefords. An agriculture graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, he commenced his career at Richardson’s Fertilisers before moving to Dalgety Agriculture in the mid-eighties. After Dalgety left Northern Ireland in 1998 he joined the Veterinary Surgeons’ Supply Company, a wholesale business representing all the major pharmaceutical suppliers of drugs and vaccines to NI vets. After managing the company for 20 years Norman retired as MD in 2018, and remains a director.

Ian McCluggage, was brought up on a Co Antrim dairy farm. He was Head of Branch for Knowledge & Technology Transfer Operational Policy at CAFRE and previously served as Head of Dairy Advisory for many years. He has served as President of the Ulster Grassland Society and President of the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science. In 2021 he was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the annual Farming Life awards.

At the AGM Crosby Cleland was appointed to the Board. Crosby Cleland is a well-known sheep farmer from Saintfield.

At the AGM the appointments of Sam Chesney and Alan McCay were confirmed, having both been co-opted onto the board since the last AGM. Sam Chesney is a well-known beef and sheep farmer from Kircubbin. Sam is a previous Chair of the UFU Beef & Lamb Committee and a member of the UFU Board. Alan McCay is a dairy farmer from Strabane. Alan is currently Vice-Chairman of Lakeland Dairies.

New AgriSearch Chairman Gerry Boyle said: “I would like to warmly welcome Crosby, Sam and Alan to the Board of Trustees and look forward to working with them. The Northern Ireland ruminant livestock sector is facing a time of unprecedented challenges and AgriSearch is privileged to have secured the services of three such well qualified and experienced Trustees who will be invaluable in helping AgriSearch adapt to continue to meet the needs of the sector.