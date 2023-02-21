Charolais to the fore on Clough farm

With this comes a huge range of factors that must be considered. These include the farming system, breeding females in the herd and the end product for the marketplace. The Charolais breed is the first choice for top breeders, given their prolific growth rate, exceptional carcass quality and returns that top the marketplace week on week.

The winners of the 2022 NI Charolais Suckler Herd Competition were Co Down farmers Colin and Laura Maxwell from Clough.

Colin and Laura run 160 Angus cows which are calved indoors on straw bedding. Cows are calved from February to the end of April. Replacement heifers are home bred and calved down at 30 months. Cows and calves are grazed and regularly moved between fields which ensures a fresh supply of grass is always ahead of the cows. Calves are not creep fed until they are weaned off the cows at approximately 350kgs.

The Maxwell's run four Charolais bulls with their 160 Angus cows.

Judge, Albert Connolly, commented on how the Maxwells had all Charolais calves along with a very consistent type of cow and calf and it was the most substantial herd viewed throughout the whole competition.

All calves on the farm are taken right through to slaughter. All cattle are finished out of the house with bullocks approximately 24 months and heifers at 21 months.

Colin commented on how the Charolais is continually the best seller and always weighs well for their age. Cattle are sent direct to the factory for slaughter where the heifers are killing out between 350-360kg, and the bullocks kill out 400kg plus. The Maxwells are extremely happy with how the cattle kill out and the grades they are getting, commenting on how ‘the Charolais breed will always perform well.’

The Maxwell’s run four Charolais bulls with their cows, with the majority of calves currently on the ground bred out of Brigadoon Nemesis. Brigadoon Nemesis sire is Brampton Petition, and his dam is by Royal Gemma. The Maxwell’s purchased Brigadoon Nemesis at the NI Charolais Club Spring Show and Sale and commented how all their bulls are purchased out of club sales.

160 Angus cows are calved on straw bedding from February to April

The Maxwell’s remarked on how calves are born with little issue - no C sections in the past year and the calves continue to grow and thrive all the way to finishing.

The NI Charolais Club would once again like to congratulate Colin and Laura Maxwell on their success in the suckler herd competition and for allowing them to visit and showcase their farm.

